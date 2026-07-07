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Key NATO Summit Begins in Ankara

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A key NATO summit is being held in Ankara. Bulgaria is represented by Prime Minister, Rumen Radev. Expectations for the forum and the main developments from its first day are reported by special correspondent Tonya Dimitrova and cameraman Vladimir Bogdanski from the Turkish capital.

At the start of the summit, Europe and Canada pledged €50 billion in defence investment. However, upon his arrival, Donald Trump raised the issue of who should control Greenland, as well as the lack of support for the US operation against Iran.

Prime Minister, Rumen Radev, arrived at the airport in Ankara for the second consecutive day, but this time with a different delegation. He was accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was at the centre of the international gathering, determined to show Turkey’s hospitality as host.

Rumen Radev and Desislava Radeva attended the gala dinner at the Presidential Complex. Two meetings dominated the first day of the summit — talks between US President Donald Trump and host Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump began by criticising the lack of allied support over Iran and raised one of the most sensitive issues of his presidency — Greenland.

Donald Trump, President of the United States: “In my opinion, Greenland should be controlled by the United States, not by Denmark. And when they woudn't go along with it and with all the money we spent to help them with Russia. And we don't have to spend any money, we could remove all our soldiers out of Europe.”

Both Erdoğan and Trump hinted at a possible upcoming decision on Turkey’s return to the US F-35 fighter jet programme.

NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, continued efforts to ease tensions. He said that only one percentage point remained before reaching the target of defence spending equal to 5% of member states’ GDP, and promised that billion-euro deals would be signed in Ankara.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General: “We are on the cusp of a transatlantic defence industrial revolution. I am asking you to take a leap. And show our people that we are ready and capable to protect them, anywhere, at any time. And show Russia and all those watching today, that the transatlantic defence industrial base is moilising with purpose. Not in anger, but for our collective security."

Ukraine represents a source of “exceptional” defence capabilities for the Alliance, Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said in Ankara.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine: “Something that needs to be done here in Europe is to build strong protection against Russia’s ballistic missiles. We are capable of doing everything else ourselves, but when it comes to air defence, we need the determination of our partners.”

Tomorrow, attention will focus on the expected meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy, after which a telephone conversation between Trump and Vladimir Putin is also expected.

Trump said from Ankara that nothing has changed on the battlefield in Ukraine, but that a peace agreement could be reached soon.

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