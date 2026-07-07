Commission for Protection of Competition Investigates Two Companies Over Suspected Food Supply Cartel for Kindergartens, Schools and Social Care Homes

The Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) is investigating a suspected cartel involving food supplies for kindergartens, schools, social care homes and municipalities across the country.

The two companies under investigation have taken part in more than 350 procedures over five years. Reports to the competition authority were initially submitted by the Technical University of Sofia. Teams from the regulator searched the companies’ offices in Sofia and Sevlievo and seized documents following court authorisations.

The CPC has reviewed five of the hundreds of public procurement procedures in which the two companies participated.

An inspection of the SIGMA system shows that the company based in Sevlievo has received €32.4 million through public procurement contracts since 2020, while the other company under investigation has received €21.5 million.

In a response to Bulgarian National Television, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency said inspections had been carried out at the wholesale food warehouse of one of the companies. The most recent inspection took place in April 2026.

During the inspection, authorities checked the required documentation concerning the origin, traceability and safety of stored food products, including food belonging to tenants operating at the facility.

No violations or non-compliance with current food safety legislation were identified during the inspection.