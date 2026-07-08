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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Man Dies and Wife Suffers Severe Burns in House Fire in Kyustendil

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Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
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мъж загина жена тежки изгаряния пожар къща кюстендил

A man has died and his wife has suffered severe burns following a fire that broke out late last night at a house in Kyustendil.

The emergency call was received at 11.44 p.m. Fire and Rescue Service crews and police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The 48-year-old owner of the property was rescued from the burning building and taken to Kyustendil Hospital. According to medical staff, she has sustained burns to approximately 33–35 per cent of her body. She is due to be transferred to a hospital in Sofia later today for further treatment.

The woman's husband died in the fire.

The blaze was extinguished by two crews from the Kyustendil Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service, but the house was completely destroyed.

A police investigative team carried out a forensic examination of the scene. The cause of the fire will be established as part of a pre-trial investigation. A duty prosecutor from the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office has been notified of the incident.

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