Lorry Catches Fire on Trakia Motorway, Traffic Halted Towards Burgas

A lorry caught fire on Trakia Motorway near the 88th kilometre in the lane towards Burgas. The information was confirmed by Miroslav Stoyanov, spokesperson for the Pazardzhik Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. No one was injured in the incident, but traffic in the area has been suspended.

Traffic Police officers and two fire and rescue crews are at the scene. Vehicles travelling towards Burgas are being diverted at the junction for the village of Dinkata.

A queue stretching for around one kilometre has formed on the road leading to the turn-off for Pazardzhik.