Boyko Borisov Announced that Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov Asked GERB for Atanas Zapryanov to Remain Minister of Defence

At a meeting with former GERB ministers, party leader Boyko Borissov announced that caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, officially requested that Atanas Zapryanov remain Defence Minister in the caretaker government. GERB agreed, describing the decision as statesmanlike.

Borissov thanked Rosen Zhelyazkov and outgoing ministers. He expressed gratitude to Rosen Zhelyazkov and GERB ministers for their work over the past year, highlighting achievements including Bulgaria’s entry into the Eurozone, Schengen, and renegotiated funds under the Receovery and Resilience Plan..

He also cited long-term international decisions, such as participation in the Trump Board of Peace and support for Ukraine, as prudent. Borissov expressed disappointment that centre-right colleagues continuously criticised them instead of acknowledging the risks GERB took to secure Bulgaria’s Eurozone accession, while admitting that mistakes were made along the way.

Boyko Borissov - chairman of GERB: “We were bundled with Peevski because of our support for the Eurozone and the plan. But I believe their fault is greater — they worked with Peevski on the Constitution, while we sought support to enter the Eurozone and Schengen.”

Borissov welcomed the continuity shown between outgoing and incoming ministers during the handover and expects the caretaker government to organise fair elections. He commented on the appointment of Rumyana Bachvarova as chief of staff for Gyurov, noting she held the same position in his first cabinet.

Borissov: “I always wish success to those I’ve worked with because we were like a family, so I wish her success too. But this is her personal choice.”

He announced that Andrey Gyurov had officially asked GERB Atanas Zapryanov to remain Minister of Defence in the caretaker government. He said GERB's agreement was official and justified by the tense international situation.

Borissov: “I consider it a statesmanlike decision. Minister Zapryanov has always been an expert in our defence team and has acted as such. GERB can take responsibility for him in this cabinet. The request was official, and we officially agreed.”

At the same time, Borissov criticised the appointment of Stoil Tsitselkov as Deputy Prime Minister responsible for overseeing fair elections.

Borissov: “If it’s true that he is banned for five years by the European Commission from observing elections in other countries, this is a serious violation and a severe sanction. Giving him authority over the Interior and Justice ministries… no one will consider the elections fair with such a person. I don’t even know who thought this was a good idea.”

He said GERB's attention was now on the upcoming elections, which they would enter with their heads held proudly high.