Caretaker PM Andrey Gyurov: We Assume Responsibility for Preparing and Conducting Free and Fair Elections

At exactly 10:00 local time, the caretaker government was sworn in before the National Assembly of Bulgaria, after which caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov, set out the priorities of his government.

The new cabinet is the eleventh caretaker government and one of 106 governments in Bulgaria’s modern history. Gyurov said his central objective would be organising and conducting fair and transparent elections, alongside preserving the country’s Euro-Atlantic orientation.

Domestically, he identified extending the 2025 budget as a key task in order to guarantee pension payments and maintain social benefits. He stressed that his government would not pursue revenge politics and would remain equially distant from all parties.

Speaking in Parliament, Gyurov described the cabinet’s most important responsibility in these terms:

“Today I speak not only to this chamber, but to every Bulgarian member of the public who expects from the state not promises but responsibility. I declare that both I personally and the caretaker government assume responsibility for preparing and conducting fair elections. At a time of internal tension and global uncertainty, we have no right to choose only convenient tasks. We accept the challenge of governing the country until a regular cabinet is formed — without hysteria, with reason and firmly grounded in reality.”

He rejected claims that political interests lay behind the composition of the cabinet.

“I state categorically that the caretaker government will be neither an advocate nor an opponent of any political party. I want to assure you that this administration has no coalition arithmetic, no hidden conditions or deals. We are determined to show that power can be exercised calmly, without hypocrisy, without revenge, and with integrity and responsibility. This government has been formed as a broad expert format, including people with political experience but without party dependences."

Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov outlined seven main tasks for the caretaker cabinet beyond organising elections.

“Ensuring financial stability under an extended budget; fair distribution of funds to municipalities for the benefit of all citizens, not for campaign purposes; regular payment of pensions, social benefits and assistance for the most vulnerable groups — the socially disadvantaged and the unemployed. Another task is restoring the rule of law in the management of the Prosecutor's Office and the normal functioning of the justice system. There will also be changes in the area of security,” he said.

Gyurov added that the government would enforce stricter compliance with official duties and the rule of law within law-enforcement bodies.

“We will take measures to ensure strict observance of responsibilities and legality among judicial and enforcement institutions. We will also make efforts to ensure information is not concealed and that institutions communicate openly and in a timely manner, rather than governing through rumours and insinuations,” he said.

He also defined what he saw as the key test of the cabinet’s success.

“If, at the end of the caretaker government’s term in office, people feel that voting is worthwhile, if turnout increases and if the elections are recognised as fair, then we will know we have done our job.”

Lawmakers from 'Vazrazhdane', MRF–New Beginning and MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) left the chamber during the swearing-in ceremony.