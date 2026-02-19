Caretaker Cabinet Took the Oath of Office

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and members of the caretaker cabinet were sworn in before the National Assembly of Bulgaria in the presence of President Iliana Iotovava on February 19.

“I swear in the name of the Republic of Bulgaria to observe the Constitution and the laws of the country and in all my actions to be guided by the interests of the people. I have sworn,” the caretaker Prime Minister and his ministers declared, before submitting their signed oath documents.

Earlier, Rosen Zhelyazkov formally handed over power to Andrey Gyurov.

Addressing the Parliament in his first remarks as Prime Minister, Gyurov said the caretaker government was assuming responsibility for preparing and conducting fair elections and would act impartially in the interests of Bulgarian citizens.

“Today I speak not only to this chamber, but to every Bulgarian citizen who expects from the state not promises, but responsibility. I declare that both I personally and the caretaker government take responsibility for preparing and conducting fair elections,” he told MPs.

He noted that at a time of internal tension in the country, the government could not pick and choose its tasks.

“We accept the challenge of governing the country until a regular cabinet is formed. Without hysteria, with reason, and firmly grounded in reality. We do not promise miracles, reforms in two months, or historic turns, but we have the will to govern honestly and responsibly in the interests of the Bulgarian citizens and the state,” he said.

He said that the caretaker government would support efforts for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine and elsewhere where conflicts claim human lives.

“We declare that we will work with our allies in the European Council, NATO and the United Nations. Bulgaria belongs among democratic states and will uphold its place through predictability, economic stability and the protection of democratic order. I firmly believe democracy is not a slogan; it is the only effective response to crises, and elections are the only legitimate way forward,” he said.

He called on citizens to participate actively in the vote.

“I therefore urge Bulgarian citizens on 19 April: vote. Do not give up your right to choose and do not allow your vote to be turned into an instrument of someone else’s interest.”

The caretaker Prime Minister also outlined the caretaker government’s priorities.

“Alongside ensuring fair elections, we will work on key governance tasks. First, guaranteeing financial stability under an extended budget and implementing measures from the plan for adopting the euro. We will prepare a new extended budget and lay the groundwork for the 2026 budget. Second, fair distribution of funds to municipalities with benefits for all citizens, not for campaign purposes. Third, ensuring the regular payment of pensions, social benefits and assistance to the most vulnerable groups — the socially disadvantaged and the unemployed. Fourth, restoring legality in the management of the prosecution service and the normal functioning of the justice system,” Mr Gyurov said.

He stressed that there were no behind-the-scenes deals within the caretaker government.

Earlier, President Iotova issued decrees appointing the new caretaker government and scheduled parliamentary elections for 19 April.

