БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Изчезналият кораб край Созопол: Открито е нефтено петно в...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Кабинетът "Гюров" положи клетва пред Народното...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Президентът подписа указ за новото служебно правителство
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Signs Decree on New Caretaker Government, Sets Date for Snap Elections

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
EN
Запази

The elections will be held on 19 April

президентството парламент политическата воля чуе гласа гражданите
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

President Iliana Iotova on February 19 signed a decree appointing a caretaker government led by caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov.

In a separate decree, the head of state has scheduled early parliamentary elections for 19 April 2026. A third decree will determine the numbering, names and boundaries of electoral districts for the vote.

President Iotova is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker government, which will take place at the National Assembly of Bulgaria.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
3
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...
Случаят "Петрохан": Полицията и прокуратурата изнесоха още данни
4
Случаят "Петрохан": Полицията и прокуратурата изнесоха...
Остава ограничен достъпът до хижа "Петрохан"
5
Остава ограничен достъпът до хижа "Петрохан"
Владислав Панев: Сандов е поканил Калушев на събитието, на което съм бил и аз
6
Владислав Панев: Сандов е поканил Калушев на събитието, на което...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
4
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
6
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...

More from: Politics

Caretaker Cabinet Took the Oath of Office in front of Parliament
Caretaker Cabinet Took the Oath of Office in front of Parliament
Rumen Radev Says Proposed Caretaker Cabinet Includes Individuals with Pronounced Partisan and Political Affiliations Rumen Radev Says Proposed Caretaker Cabinet Includes Individuals with Pronounced Partisan and Political Affiliations
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
The New Caretaker Cabinet: Who Are the Ministers in Andrei Gyurov's Government? The New Caretaker Cabinet: Who Are the Ministers in Andrei Gyurov's Government?
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
President Iotova Approved the Cabinet Line-Up Proposed by Caretaker Prime Minister-Designate Andrey Gurov President Iotova Approved the Cabinet Line-Up Proposed by Caretaker Prime Minister-Designate Andrey Gurov
Чете се за: 08:25 мин.
Political Reactions to the Proposed Caretaker Government Line-Up Political Reactions to the Proposed Caretaker Government Line-Up
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-Up to President Iotova Caretaker PM Nominee Gyurov Presents Cabinet Line-Up to President Iotova
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.

Водещи новини

Росен Желязков предаде властта на Андрей Гюров
Росен Желязков предаде властта на Андрей Гюров
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
У нас
Изчезналият кораб край Созопол: Открито е нефтено петно в морето, предполага се, че е потънал Изчезналият кораб край Созопол: Открито е нефтено петно в морето, предполага се, че е потънал
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът "Гюров" положи клетва пред Народното събрание Кабинетът "Гюров" положи клетва пред Народното събрание
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
У нас
Британският принц Андрю е арестуван при полицейска операция в дома му Британският принц Андрю е арестуван при полицейска операция в дома му
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Илияна Йотова: Ще бъда коректив на служебното правителство
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
Доживотна присъда за бившия президент на Южна Корея
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
У нас
Белият дом пред избор: Война или дипломация с Иран
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Близък изток
Ирина Щонова встъпи в длъжност като служебен министър на...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ