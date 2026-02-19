President Iotova Signs Decree on New Caretaker Government, Sets Date for Snap Elections

President Iliana Iotova on February 19 signed a decree appointing a caretaker government led by caretaker Prime Minister, Andrey Gyurov.

In a separate decree, the head of state has scheduled early parliamentary elections for 19 April 2026. A third decree will determine the numbering, names and boundaries of electoral districts for the vote.

President Iotova is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the caretaker government, which will take place at the National Assembly of Bulgaria.