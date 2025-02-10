Brazilian national detained with nearly half a million worth of cocaine in his personal luggage

A 24-year-old Brazilian citizen has been detained with 1,798 gramмеs of cocaine in his personal luggage.

On February 8, around 7:00 PM, officers from the "Specialiсed Police Forces" section of the Varna Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior stopped a car for inspection in the area of the town of Provadia, where the Brazilian citizen was traveling. It was found that there was a white powdery substance in his luggage. After analysis, it was determined that the substance was cocaine.

The approximate value of the narcotic substance is about 450,000 BGN. According to initial information, this involves international trafficking from another European country to Bulgaria.

The man has been detained for 24 hours, and the investigation is continuing under the supervision of the Varna District Prosecutor's Office.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News