БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Блестящо завръщане на голямата сцена за Григор Димитров
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
България и "Райнметал" подписват стратегически...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Благомир Коцев с повдигнати нови обвинения
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Наводнение в София: Част от трамваите не се движат,...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

BSP Gives Green Light to Rotational Chairmanship of Parliament

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The majority in the National Council supported the replacement of Natalia Kiselova, who will remain an ordinary MP

бсп даде зелена светлина ротационното председателство парламента обзор
Снимка: BTA

The leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on October 26 approved the rotational chairmanship of the Parliament, with Natalia Kiselova stepping down as Speaker. Kiselova was not invited to the party meeting, but from Pernik, where she was attending a chess tournament, she stated that she would comply with the decision.

The discussion on rotation was prompted by a remark from GERB leader Boyko Borisov, who two weeks ago said it was normal for the largest party and mandate-holder to lead the Parliament. The call for rotation was also supported by the other partner in the ruling coalition, There is Such a People.

    The majority at the BSP National Council voted in favour of rotating the Speaker of the Parliament. The decision was supported by 100 members, with two opposing and three abstaining. This gives BSP – United Left the green light to replace Natalia Kiselova. Kiseleva herself said she would respect the party leadership’s decision and remain a regular MP. GERB recently announced that, should the rotation proceed, they would propose Raya Nazaryan as the new Speaker.

    After the plenum, BSP leader Atanas Zafirov read a statement from the party leadership, reaffirming the party’s commitment to stability and protecting Bulgarian citizens. He explained the rationale behind the rotation.

    “Atanas Zafirov, BSP leader: “The decision was supported as an expression of political responsibility and consistency in our commitments to government stability and predictability in parliamentary work. We insist that this rotational principle be explicitly included in the coalition agreement and that a comprehensive review of the policies agreed within it be conducted.”

    Ahead of the National Council meeting, members of the party’s internal opposition expressed different views.

    Ivan Petkov, BSP: “In my view, the rotation will serve only to vote for Raya Nazaryan. The real question is whether this should continue, given the growing influence of Delyan Peevski over this cabinet. As many BSP voters believe, what are the red lines for BSP? And is staying in this coalition a red line? For me, it is unacceptable.”

    BNT: “So what do you propose?”

    Ivan Petkov: “We should leave the coalition. From what I know of what Peevski is doing, I think we might trigger a new ‘white bus’ scenario.”

    Kiselova was not invited to the plenum but spoke to the media about the rotation.

    Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “Whatever the decision, I will accept it.”

    BNT: “If you are no longer Speaker, will you remain an MP?”

    Kiselova: “Why would I not remain an MP? I won the seat through preferential votes, and this is not an issue on the agenda at the moment.”

    The rotation decision should still be approved by the Coalition Council for Joint Governance.

    BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov confirmed that coalition partners within BSP – United Left are also unanimous in supporting the rotation. The party emphasised its commitment to stability and predictability in parliamentary work.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
    1
    Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
    Наводнение в София: Част от трамваите не се движат, пуснати са автобуси
    2
    Наводнение в София: Част от трамваите не се движат, пуснати са...
    Кола падна от мост на "Цариградско шосе" в София
    3
    Кола падна от мост на "Цариградско шосе" в София
    Спират движението и в двете посоки по пътя Асеновград - Смолян
    4
    Спират движението и в двете посоки по пътя Асеновград - Смолян
    Тръмп към Путин: Не извършвай изпитания на ракети, а сложи край на войната в Украйна
    5
    Тръмп към Путин: Не извършвай изпитания на ракети, а сложи край на...
    Астрономи откриха планета, която потенциално е подходяща за живот
    6
    Астрономи откриха планета, която потенциално е подходяща за живот

    Най-четени

    Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си и сестра си
    1
    Тройно убийство в Бургаско - 25-годишен застреля леля си, майка си...
    Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
    2
    Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
    12-годишен ученик е намушкан в столично училище
    3
    12-годишен ученик е намушкан в столично училище
    Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
    4
    Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
    "Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
    5
    "Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
    Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението на Подбалканския път
    6
    Катастрофа между лек автомобил и полицейска кола блокира движението...

    More from: Politics

    President Rumen Radev Met with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
    President Rumen Radev Met with Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh
    Clear Plan: Government Outlines Measures Following Sanctions on “Lukoil” Clear Plan: Government Outlines Measures Following Sanctions on “Lukoil”
    Чете се за: 07:42 мин.
    Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets Parliament Approves Government and SANS Oversight for Sale of Burgas Oil Refinery Assets
    Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
    Bulgaria's Energy Minister Assures Citizens of Stable Fuel Supplies Amid U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Companies Bulgaria's Energy Minister Assures Citizens of Stable Fuel Supplies Amid U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Companies
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    Bulgaria's PM Convenes Working Meeting Following U.S. Sanctions on Russia’s Largest Oil Companies Bulgaria's PM Convenes Working Meeting Following U.S. Sanctions on Russia’s Largest Oil Companies
    Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
    Bulgarians Will Now Be Able to Travel Visa-Free to Vietnam Bulgarians Will Now Be Able to Travel Visa-Free to Vietnam
    Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Разследването срещу Благомир Коцев на финалната права: Какви са новите обвинения?
    Разследването срещу Благомир Коцев на финалната права: Какви са...
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    У нас
    "Лукойл" обяви, че ще продаде международните си активи "Лукойл" обяви, че ще продаде международните си активи
    Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
    По света
    Деца раждат деца: 2800 малолетни и непълнолетни момичета са станали майки през миналата година Деца раждат деца: 2800 малолетни и непълнолетни момичета са станали майки през миналата година
    Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
    Общество
    Кризата с боклука в София: Няколко случая на палежи на контейнери Кризата с боклука в София: Няколко случая на палежи на контейнери
    Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
    У нас
    Под вода: Дъждът и столицата - блокиран трафик, преливащи шахти и...
    Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
    Съдбата на Украйна: Време за мир или за тестване на ракети? (ОБЗОР)
    Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
    По света
    Парите за догодина: Ще остане ли минималната работна заплата 1213...
    Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
    У нас
    Как процедират българските туроператори след забраната за екскурзии...
    Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
    У нас
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ