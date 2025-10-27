BSP Gives Green Light to Rotational Chairmanship of Parliament

The leadership of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on October 26 approved the rotational chairmanship of the Parliament, with Natalia Kiselova stepping down as Speaker. Kiselova was not invited to the party meeting, but from Pernik, where she was attending a chess tournament, she stated that she would comply with the decision.

The discussion on rotation was prompted by a remark from GERB leader Boyko Borisov, who two weeks ago said it was normal for the largest party and mandate-holder to lead the Parliament. The call for rotation was also supported by the other partner in the ruling coalition, There is Such a People.

The majority at the BSP National Council voted in favour of rotating the Speaker of the Parliament. The decision was supported by 100 members, with two opposing and three abstaining. This gives BSP – United Left the green light to replace Natalia Kiselova. Kiseleva herself said she would respect the party leadership’s decision and remain a regular MP. GERB recently announced that, should the rotation proceed, they would propose Raya Nazaryan as the new Speaker.

After the plenum, BSP leader Atanas Zafirov read a statement from the party leadership, reaffirming the party’s commitment to stability and protecting Bulgarian citizens. He explained the rationale behind the rotation.

“Atanas Zafirov, BSP leader: “The decision was supported as an expression of political responsibility and consistency in our commitments to government stability and predictability in parliamentary work. We insist that this rotational principle be explicitly included in the coalition agreement and that a comprehensive review of the policies agreed within it be conducted.”

Ahead of the National Council meeting, members of the party’s internal opposition expressed different views.

Ivan Petkov, BSP: “In my view, the rotation will serve only to vote for Raya Nazaryan. The real question is whether this should continue, given the growing influence of Delyan Peevski over this cabinet. As many BSP voters believe, what are the red lines for BSP? And is staying in this coalition a red line? For me, it is unacceptable.” BNT: “So what do you propose?” Ivan Petkov: “We should leave the coalition. From what I know of what Peevski is doing, I think we might trigger a new ‘white bus’ scenario.”

Kiselova was not invited to the plenum but spoke to the media about the rotation.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “Whatever the decision, I will accept it.” BNT: “If you are no longer Speaker, will you remain an MP?” Kiselova: “Why would I not remain an MP? I won the seat through preferential votes, and this is not an issue on the agenda at the moment.”

The rotation decision should still be approved by the Coalition Council for Joint Governance.

BSP leader and Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Zafirov confirmed that coalition partners within BSP – United Left are also unanimous in supporting the rotation. The party emphasised its commitment to stability and predictability in parliamentary work.