Budget Committee Approves at First Reading of New State Borrowing of Up to €3.8 Billion

The Parliamentary Budget Committee has approved at first reading the government's proposal to raise new state debt of up to €3.8 billion at the request of the Council of Ministers.

The funds will be used to finance projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan that must be paid for by the end of August. The money will also be allocated to social payments and to ensuring the payment of salaries in the public sector.

According to the governing parties, the borrowing is necessary to prevent Bulgaria from losing European funding. The opposition criticised the proposal, arguing that the provisions have not been sufficiently refined and that there is a lack of clarity regarding which projects are ready for implementation and which are still awaiting financing.

Bulgaria is expected to receive the fourth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan at the end of July, with the fifth payment anticipated by the end of the year.