БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Дилъри на книжки: В Чехия предлагат услугите си във...
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Бюджетната комисия прие на първо четене тегленето на нов...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Любомир Николов е новият и.д. главен секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Budget Committee Approves at First Reading of New State Borrowing of Up to €3.8 Billion

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази
новият държавен дълг бюджетната комисия разгледа искане теглене млрд евро

The Parliamentary Budget Committee has approved at first reading the government's proposal to raise new state debt of up to €3.8 billion at the request of the Council of Ministers.

The funds will be used to finance projects under the Recovery and Resilience Plan that must be paid for by the end of August. The money will also be allocated to social payments and to ensuring the payment of salaries in the public sector.

According to the governing parties, the borrowing is necessary to prevent Bulgaria from losing European funding. The opposition criticised the proposal, arguing that the provisions have not been sufficiently refined and that there is a lack of clarity regarding which projects are ready for implementation and which are still awaiting financing.

Bulgaria is expected to receive the fourth payment under the Recovery and Resilience Plan at the end of July, with the fifth payment anticipated by the end of the year.

    Galab Donev, Minister of Finance:

    “These will be funds that will allow us, in tranches, to ensure the state's fiscal liquidity through to the end of the year.”

    Konstantin Prodanov, Chair of the Budget Committee:

    “We should complete all projects by 31 August. They are 98% contracted, but in order not to lose these funds, they should be certified by the end of August.”

    Temenuzhka Petkova, GERB–UDF:

    “All of these issues will find their solution when you submit the annual State Budget Act for 2026.”

    Venko Sabrutev, We Continue the Change:

    “You may today allocate €300 million for the construction of a new motorway section, but it may still be only at the conceptual design stage. You do not have the right to take out a loan for that activity.”

    Martin Dimitrov, Democratic Bulgaria:

    “We are entering a spiral that is risky and dangerous.”

    Tsoncho Ganev, Vazrazhdane:

    “Is there a possibility or a risk that these projects may ultimately not be recognised?”

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
    1
    Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
    Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно има гонки
    2
    Колега на шофьора от автобус 119 пред БНТ: На това място редовно...
    Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката катастрофа на "Челопешко шосе"
    3
    Съдът гледа мярката на единия от шофьорите, причинили жестоката...
    Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
    4
    Съдът остави за постоянно в ареста единия обвиняем за катастрофата...
    "Зеленият ринг" на София ще свързва над 30 квартала с 30-километров линеен парк
    5
    "Зеленият ринг" на София ще свързва над 30 квартала с...
    Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
    6
    Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със...

    Най-четени

    Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
    1
    Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
    Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
    2
    Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
    Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
    3
    Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
    10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
    4
    10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
    За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
    5
    За два месеца откриха 4 новородени със спинална мускулна атрофия
    Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети, тел и други отпадъци, установиха учени
    6
    Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети,...

    More from: Politics

    Dimitar Stoyanov: Defence Spending to Reach 5% of GDP by 2030
    Dimitar Stoyanov: Defence Spending to Reach 5% of GDP by 2030
    Border Police Receive 213 New Vehicles and 88 Cameras Border Police Receive 213 New Vehicles and 88 Cameras
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
    Opposition Reacts to MoI Chief Secretary’s Resignation Opposition Reacts to MoI Chief Secretary’s Resignation
    Чете се за: 08:57 мин.
    President Iotova: Bulgaria and China Are Developing a Productive Partnership President Iotova: Bulgaria and China Are Developing a Productive Partnership
    Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
    PM Rumen Radev Convenes Council of Ministers Meeting to Discuss Road Safety Measures PM Rumen Radev Convenes Council of Ministers Meeting to Discuss Road Safety Measures
    Чете се за: 08:20 мин.
    President Iotova: The Black Sea Is Establishing Itself as One of the Most Important Points on the Global Security Map President Iotova: The Black Sea Is Establishing Itself as One of the Most Important Points on the Global Security Map
    Чете се за: 06:52 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Дилъри на книжки: В Чехия предлагат услугите си във фейсбук групи
    Дилъри на книжки: В Чехия предлагат услугите си във фейсбук групи
    Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
    У нас
    100 000 евро обезщетение за Явор Златанов заради "Осемте джуджета" 100 000 евро обезщетение за Явор Златанов заради "Осемте джуджета"
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
    У нас
    Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8% Всички пенсии, отпуснати до края на 2025 г., ще бъдат увеличени със 7,8%
    Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
    У нас
    След оставката на Георги Кандев: Директорът на СДВР Любомир Николов поема поста След оставката на Георги Кандев: Директорът на СДВР Любомир Николов поема поста
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    У нас
    "Референдум" от Брюксел: Трябва ли България да следва...
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    У нас
    Директорът на "Евровизия" Мартин Грийн: България...
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    У нас
    Нови нарушения в Баба Алино: Откриха два незаконни сондажа за...
    Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
    У нас
    НАСА показа кадри на Южното сияние, заснети от Космоса
    Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ