Bulgaria’s Oldest Observatory Reopens in Sofia Following Renovation and Restoration

The Observatory at Sofia University has a fresh new appearance. All five of its buildings, the courtyard, and the pool with its iconic sculpture have been restored. The renovation, which faced its share of scandals and difficulties, is now complete, and the official reopening will take place this Saturday to coincide with the autumn World Astronomy Day. For years, the observatory has hosted an astronomy club offering both lectures and practical sessions, with opportunities for paid visits as well.

After a two-year renovation, sometimes accompanied by tension, the observatory is now ready to welcome visitors.

Assoc. Prof. Evgeni Ovcharov, Head of the Observatory at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”:

“The rooms are fully functional, there are no leaks, so the observatory can continue its life and welcome both professionals and amateurs.”

Located in the heart of Sofia, this historic site is Bulgaria’s oldest observatory and one of the first on the Balkans.

Assoc. Prof. Ovcharov:

“This observatory provided the exact time for the whole of Bulgaria. By law, from 1942 until 1986, the ‘Exact Time’ service was based here, with time being precisely measured by observing the stars using a specialised telescope known as a meridian circle.”

The observatory is also home to Bulgaria’s oldest telescope mounted on a permanent foundation.

Assoc. Prof. Ovcharov:

“The main purpose of the observatory is to train future professional astronomers. Even though we are located in central Sofia, it is a wonderful place for beginners in observational astronomy. The large dome in which we are currently standing is one of the two oldest observatory buildings, and the very first buildings constructed for the university – then known as the Higher School. The large dome and the clock building date back to 1897, when this telescope was installed, and it has remained in use ever since.”

One of the observatory’s iconic features is a statue of a boy holding a comet while sitting on planet Earth. Comets are seen as symbols of life, as they are believed to have brought water to our planet.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva/BNT

Since 1976, the observatory has been designated a cultural monument, and steps are now being taken to recognise it as a site of national significance.