БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? -...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria’s Oldest Observatory Reopens in Sofia Following Renovation and Restoration

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
EN
Запази

Iconic statue depicts a boy holding a comet in his hand while sitting atop the planet Earth.

Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

The Observatory at Sofia University has a fresh new appearance. All five of its buildings, the courtyard, and the pool with its iconic sculpture have been restored. The renovation, which faced its share of scandals and difficulties, is now complete, and the official reopening will take place this Saturday to coincide with the autumn World Astronomy Day. For years, the observatory has hosted an astronomy club offering both lectures and practical sessions, with opportunities for paid visits as well.

After a two-year renovation, sometimes accompanied by tension, the observatory is now ready to welcome visitors.

Assoc. Prof. Evgeni Ovcharov, Head of the Observatory at Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”:
“The rooms are fully functional, there are no leaks, so the observatory can continue its life and welcome both professionals and amateurs.”

Located in the heart of Sofia, this historic site is Bulgaria’s oldest observatory and one of the first on the Balkans.

Assoc. Prof. Ovcharov:
“This observatory provided the exact time for the whole of Bulgaria. By law, from 1942 until 1986, the ‘Exact Time’ service was based here, with time being precisely measured by observing the stars using a specialised telescope known as a meridian circle.”

The observatory is also home to Bulgaria’s oldest telescope mounted on a permanent foundation.

Assoc. Prof. Ovcharov:
“The main purpose of the observatory is to train future professional astronomers. Even though we are located in central Sofia, it is a wonderful place for beginners in observational astronomy. The large dome in which we are currently standing is one of the two oldest observatory buildings, and the very first buildings constructed for the university – then known as the Higher School. The large dome and the clock building date back to 1897, when this telescope was installed, and it has remained in use ever since.”

One of the observatory’s iconic features is a statue of a boy holding a comet while sitting on planet Earth. Comets are seen as symbols of life, as they are believed to have brought water to our planet.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva/BNT

Since 1976, the observatory has been designated a cultural monument, and steps are now being taken to recognise it as a site of national significance.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
1
На 87 години си отиде Клаудия Кардинале
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
2
Отива ли си лятото - от 31° температурите падат до 7°
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в Украйна, е в безопасност
3
Българинът, който беше мобилизиран принудително от властите в...
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и до убийство
4
В Бухово: Психичноболен тормози съседите си от години, стигал е и...
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния квартал „Хаджи Димитър“
5
Заради опасни пукнатини: Евакуират жителите от цял блок в столичния...
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ, заяви премиерът
6
България ще се присъедини към европейските решения за руския газ,...

Най-четени

Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити, средствата са декларирани публично
1
Росен Желязков пред БНТ: Хотелът с водопада се финансира с кредити,...
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
2
Собствен зъб в окото връща зрението на пациенти
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
3
Откриха втори спътник на Земята
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са предсмъртно писмо
4
Разследват смъртта на семейство край Сливница, оставили са...
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи без телефон, само да съм с тях
5
Благомир Коцев: Цялото ми семейство е с ковид, затворете ме вкъщи...
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна
6
Мъж скочи от Аспаруховия мост във Варна

More from: Culture

14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
14th Edition of “Night of Literature”: 22 Reading Nests and 22 Books Await Sofia Residents
Archaeologists Discover the Torso of the Statue of Hercules at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica (see pics) Archaeologists Discover the Torso of the Statue of Hercules at Ancient City of Heraclea Sintica (see pics)
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Underwater Harbour Near Erite Fortress Uncovered by Archaeological Expedition at Cape Killick (PHOTOS) Underwater Harbour Near Erite Fortress Uncovered by Archaeological Expedition at Cape Killick (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
Bulgaria Celebrates Independence Day Bulgaria Celebrates Independence Day
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Archaeologists Uncover Medieval Necropolis, Gold, and Traces of Ancient Cults at Kaliakra Archaeologists Uncover Medieval Necropolis, Gold, and Traces of Ancient Cults at Kaliakra
Чете се за: 14:15 мин.
The Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Celebrating the Spirit of Faith, Hope and Love The Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Celebrating the Spirit of Faith, Hope and Love
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Желязков за руския газ: България ще се присъедини към решенията на ЕС
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
По света
Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел Може ли ЕК да спре плащанията по ПВУ към България? - вижте писмото на "Обнови Европа" до Брюксел
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
По света
Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона? Без телефони в клас: Какъв ще е редът в училищата след промените в закона?
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация Най-старата обсерватория у нас отваря врати в София след ремонт и реставрация
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
Регионални
Протест пред общината във Варна за освобождаване на кмета Благомир...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Въоръжено нападение в имиграционен център в Далас (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Тръмп: Русия е "хартиен тигър", Украйна може да победи
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Прокуратурата разследва манипулиране на мачове в Първа и Втора лига
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ