Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections

247 food shops and 531 hairdressing and beauty salons were checked

The Commission for Consumer Protection (CPC) has reported increases in the prices of food in school canteens. Authorities have also inspected parking lots for unjustified price hikes, and courier companies are expected to face fines. Meanwhile, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) has checked 247 food stores and 531 hairdressing and beauty salons.

One of the most frequent complaints concerns how change is returned to customers. The law is clear not only for these businesses but also for shops displaying notices that they only accept card payments, for example.

Vlado Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Centre, said:
“An extremely unpleasant practice—personally, I was told that if I pay in euros, they will return the change in euros; if I pay in levs, they will return it in levs. This is unacceptable under the law.”

Alexander Kolyachev from the CPC added:
“When such cases are identified, the law provides for fines between BGN 600 and BGN 7,000. We have initiated numerous proceedings of this kind.”

Authorities have not observed sharp increases in wholesale food prices.

Vladimir Ivanov, Chairman of the Coordination Centre, noted:
“Forecasts keep predicting price surges, but for prices to rise sharply, there would need to be a major change in economic factors. So far, no such change is evident.”

It was also confirmed that the month-long period of dual circulation of leva and euro will not be extended. From 1 February, payments will be accepted only in euros.

