Bulgaria's Central Bank: 75% of Lev Banknotes Withdrawn from Circulation as the Country Nears the End of Dual Currency Period

More than €6.1 billion worth of euro banknotes and coins are put into circulation

A day before the end of the dual circulation period, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) reports that the euro adoption process is progressing according to plan. As at 30 January 2026, three-quarters of the existing lev banknotes and coins have been withdrawn from circulation, while the payment system continues to operate normally with over €6 billion in cash available.

In connection with the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, the BNB confirmed that the exchange of levs for euros is being conducted in line with the current regulatory framework and the approved operational plans. Banknotes and coins worth BGN 7.7 billion—approximately 25% of the total monetary circulation at the start of 2025—remain in circulation.

The supply of euro banknotes and coins to banks continues according to schedule. To date, over €6.1 billion has been put into circulation, ensuring seamless service for the economy and the public.

The BNB reminded the public that the dual circulation of levs and euros ends on 31 January. From 1 February 2026, the euro will become the sole legal tender in Bulgaria.

