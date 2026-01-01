Bulgaria's Central Bank Governor Dimitar Radev: The euro is not just a currency, it is a sign of belonging

There are moments that are difficult to explain with figures, analyses or institutional formulas. Moments in which what is heard is not a position, but an experience. Increasingly, young, highly educated Bulgarians speak about Bulgaria’s European path with an emotion that cannot be taught or simulated – with a confidence that comes not from declarations, but from a sense of belonging. This was stated by the Governor of the Bulgarian National Bank, Dimitar Radev, on the occasion of the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

A few weeks ago, I took part in such a conversation. A Bulgarian who grew up in the Netherlands and now holds a responsible position in a European institution said, quite simply: “As a child, I kept trying to convince my classmates and friends that Bulgaria is part of Europe. They did not understand me. Today, everyone understands.” There was no affectation in those words – only calm and clarity.

Today, the words “Welcome, Bulgaria” can be heard and seen in Frankfurt, Brussels, Luxembourg and many other places across Europe. Our response to our friends there is short and clear: “Thank you, friends. We are home.” This is not protocol. It is a feeling.

In this sense, the euro is not merely an economic decision. It is not just a currency. It is a sign of belonging – that your place is not on the periphery, but within a space of shared rules, trust and responsibility. A sign that the effort you have made has been recognised and accepted.

The Bulgarian lev has always been more than money. Its name comes from the lion – a symbol that has accompanied Bulgarian statehood for centuries. The lev remains part of our history and the memory of generations of Bulgarians. No one is taking it away. It simply takes its place in the story of our country – alongside the marks, francs and liras of other European nations.

The euro does not interrupt that story. It continues it. The Bulgarian letters and the images of the Madara Horseman, St John of Rila and Paisius of Hilendar on European money send a clear message: we are not renouncing who we are. We are stating who we are.

In recent days, this choice was also noted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew - with that calm authority that does not judge, but recognizes the meaning of symbols. A moment that reflects Bulgaria's confident presence in Europe, spiritual maturity and respect for its own history. Not as a rejection of identity, but as its confident presence in a broader community.

This moment does not require euphoria. It requires clarity. And a calm confidence that belonging, memory and the future can move forward together.

“God protect Bulgaria” – that is what is written on the newest European coins. And that says enough. Because Bulgaria is Europe. And Europe is Bulgaria.