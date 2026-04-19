Bulgaria's Central Election Commission Announced End of Polling Day

At 21:00, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced the end of election day.

The Central Election Commission declared the close of polling for the April 19 early parliamentary elections, in which Bulgarian citizens voted to elect the composition of the 52nd Parliament.

As at 16:00, voter turnout in the country stood at 34.63%, the Deputy Chair and spokesperson of the CEC, Rositsa Mateva, announced at a briefing. In the previous early parliamentary elections on 27 October 2024, turnout at 16:00 had been 26.25%.

A total of 6,575,151 citizens were eligible to vote, while 24 political formations – 14 parties and 10 coalitions – as well as one independent candidate were registered for the elections. Some 113,224 people submitted applications to vote from their current address, and voters aged between 18 and 35 number 1,445,978.