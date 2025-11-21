БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria's Parliament Speaker Raya Nazaryan: I Expect PABSEC to Adopt Decisions for Stronger Cooperation in the Black Sea Region

National Assembly Speaker Raya Nazaryan expressed confidence that the upcoming 66th General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Sofia will produce forward-looking decisions that will strengthen development and partnership among the countries of the Black Sea region. She made the statement during a meeting with PABSEC Secretary-General Asaf Hajiyev.

The event, which the Bulgarian National Assembly is hosting, will take place from 23 to 25 November 2025.

Nazaryan highlighted the excellent dialogue between the National Assembly and PABSEC, noting that Bulgarian parliamentarians actively contribute to debates and to the preparation of the Assembly’s recommendations. “I hope that during Bulgaria’s presidency of the organisation, decisions will be adopted that support our joint efforts for cooperation, economic prosperity and sustainable development across our countries,” she said.

Secretary-General Hajiyev congratulated Nazaryan on her election and praised the high level of organisational preparation for the forthcoming assembly.

“We greatly value the contribution of the Bulgarian Parliament and of the members of its delegation to PABSEC, whose constructive engagement and excellent organisational work are key to the successful hosting of the 66th General Assembly,” he added.

The meeting was also attended by Petar Kanev, head of the Bulgarian delegation to PABSEC and chair of the Economic Policy and Innovation Committee, who outlined the main themes and priorities of the 66th plenary session.

