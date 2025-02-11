НОВИНИ
Bulgaria's PM Rosen Zhelyazkov participates in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence in Paris

премиерът росен желязков участва дискусия бъдещето изкуствения интелект париж
Снимка: МС
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:20, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, is attending the Summit on Artificial Intelligence in Paris on February 11. The forum brings together world leaders, business representatives, academics, and civil society.

The Prime Minister will participate in a discussion on the future of artificial intelligence and its applications. U.S. Vice President JD Vance, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, and many other leaders will also participate. On the first day of the forum, French President, Emmanuel Macron, called for a "European leap and action strategy" in the field of artificial intelligence.

More than 60 major companies have announced the creation of a coalition aimed at making Europe a "global leader" in artificial intelligence and simplifying the European regulatory framework.

14:45, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
14:02, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
21:32, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
21:12, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
20:41, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
20:29, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
19:57, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
17:43, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 05:57 мин.
17:23, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
16:49, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
15:48, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
15:22, 10.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
