Bulgaria's President will participate in the Munich Security Conference

On February 14th and 15th, President Rumen Radev will be on a working visit to Germany to participate in the 61st Munich Security Conference, according to a statement from the press office of the Head of State.

Over the past decades, the Munich Security Conference has established itself as a key international forum for addressing pressing security issues, where heads of state and government, diplomats, leading representatives of international institutions, and experts from around the world discuss various topics under the motto "Peace through Dialogue."

This year, the international forum in the Bavarian capital will focus on the challenges to peace and security arising from the war in Ukraine, military actions in the Middle East, energy security, cybercrime, climate change, and more.

