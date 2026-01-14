БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria and the Euro: Government Provides Additional €25 Million to 'Bulgarian Posts' for Currency Exchange

The government has allocated an additional €25 million to Bulgarian Posts PLC in the form of a working capital loan. The funds are intended to ensure the exchange of Bulgarian levs into euros at post office branches and to meet the high demand for currency exchange at these locations.

During the first week alone, approximately BGN 30 million was exchanged across the Bulgarian Posts network, with further requests received for nearly BGN 26 million. Calculations based on actual requests ranging from BGN 1,000 to BGN 10,000 indicate that a second round of additional working capital will be required to ensure the service operates smoothly.

The repayable financial assistance provided to the company will be reimbursed to the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Communications by 30 September 2026.

