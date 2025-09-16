Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Commitments to Strengthen Nuclear Cooperation

Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov and US Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright on September 16 signed a joint statement reaffirming the objectives of the intergovernmental agreement between the two countries to strengthen nuclear cooperation.

The document was signed during the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency in Vienna. It confirms the commitment of both parties to collaborate on the development and deployment of innovative, modern nuclear reactor technologies, aimed at enhancing Bulgaria’s economic security and resilience, with the support of the United States provided through the US Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.