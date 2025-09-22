Bulgaria Celebrates Independence Day

On 22 September, Bulgaria marks the anniversary of its declaration of independence. By tradition, celebrations of Independence Day are held in the old capital Veliko Tarnovo, where the historic act was proclaimed in 1908.

On the night before 22 September, the then Prime Minister Alexander Malinov welcomed Prince Ferdinand I on board the naval steamer 'Han Krum' near Ruse. From there, the entire Bulgarian government and the Prince travelled on to Veliko Tarnovo. During a stop at Dve Mogili station, Malinov drafted the Manifesto of Independence, which was signed by Ferdinand and the ministers.

Bulgaria’s independence was formally declared on 22 September 1908 in the Church of the Forty Holy Martyrs in the old capital, where Prince Ferdinand assumed the title of Tsar (King) of the Bulgarians. With this act, the Bulgarian state cast off its political and financial dependence on the Ottoman Empire, imposed by the European Great Powers under the Treaty of Berlin.

The holiday has been officially observed since 1990 and will be marked with ceremonies across the country. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Natalia Kiselova, will also take part in the official events. Commemorations will continue in the city centre, where wreaths and flowers will be laid at the Mother Bulgaria monument in tribute.

The highlight of the celebrations in the old capital will be the solemn roll call and fireworks display, starting at 19:30 on Tsar Asen I Square, broadcast live on BNT.

Bulgaria's declaration of independence was followed by Austria-Hungary's annexation of Bosnia and Herzegovina the following day.

Bulgaria responded to the Ottoman Empire’s threats of war with military mobilization but at the same time declared readiness for peaceful settlement. With the joint violation of the Treaty of Berlin, both by Sofia and Vienna, and because the Great Powers were not ready for a large-scale war, the efforts were focused on diplomatic recognition of Bulgaria’s independence.

The independence of Bulgaria was internationally recognised by the Great Powers in the spring of 1909.

