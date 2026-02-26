БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Ференцварош разби сърцето на Лудогорец в Лига Европа
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
ВСС остави без разглеждане предложението за избор на и.ф....
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
КЗП влезе в трите електроснабдителни дружества
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Андрей Янкулов за Теодора Георгиева: Поредният тежък удар...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Has Not Absorbed a Single Euro of the €600 Million Just Transition Fund, Caretaker Regional Development Minister Said

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The head of the RIA was dismissed for lack of communication

българия усвоила нито едно 600 000 000 евро фонда справедлив преход служебният регионален министър

Bulgaria has not absorbed a single euro from the €600 million Just Transition Fund intended for regional support, caretaker Regional Development Minister Angelina Boneva said in Brussels, where she attended a conference on assistance for countries bordering Ukraine and Belarus.

According to Boneva, the European Commission has pledged support to help Bulgaria absorb the funds. She also promised that European financing would be available even if a new state budget is not adopted.

Boneva said a lack of communication was among the main reasons for the dismissal of Yordan Valchev, chair of the board of the Road Infrastructure Agency.

“There was a lack of communication with me as Minister for Regional Development and Public Works, and clearly a lack of communication with citizens regarding the upcoming holidays. I took over traffic organisation manually; today another deputy minister has also taken it on directly. The aim is for Bulgarians and Greeks to be able to travel normally during these shared holiday periods. Children are on school holidays — this is not the time for roadworks that have not been approved by me. This should have been communicated to me. That is the main reason this happened,” Boneva said.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Ватман почина, докато управлява трамвай в София
1
Ватман почина, докато управлява трамвай в София
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
2
Отиде си големият рицар на българския театър Асен Шопов
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната палата (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
3
Напрежение пред кабинета на главния прокурор в Съдебната палата...
Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
4
Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в Арбер
5
Гледайте по БНТ 3 световното първенство по биатлон до 21 години в...
Мирослав Рашков: Тръгвам си от МВР заради случая "Петрохан" и замитането на следи към конкретна политическа сила
6
Мирослав Рашков: Тръгвам си от МВР заради случая...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло Калушев липсват дарения, направени от публични лица?
3
Случаят "Петрохан": Защо във финансовите отчети на Ивайло...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла вода трябва да са с дистанционно отчитане
5
До края на 2026 г. – всички топломери и водомери за топла...
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в "Петрохан" и "Околчица" не отговарят на истината
6
МВР: Твърденията за искане на "оставки" по случаите в...

More from: Bulgaria

Economy Minister Orders On-Site Checks at Electricity Suppliers Following Surge in Complaints
Economy Minister Orders On-Site Checks at Electricity Suppliers Following Surge in Complaints
Four Organisers of Phone Scam Ring Arrested Four Organisers of Phone Scam Ring Arrested
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Sunken Fishing Vessel off Sozopol Shows No Breaches or Holes in the Hull, Navy Chief Says Sunken Fishing Vessel off Sozopol Shows No Breaches or Holes in the Hull, Navy Chief Says
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Supreme Judicial Council Refers Proposal for New Acting Prosecutor General to Prosecutors' College Supreme Judicial Council Refers Proposal for New Acting Prosecutor General to Prosecutors' College
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Beneath the Windows of the Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum of Senior Magistrates Held Amid Protests Beneath the Windows of the Supreme Judicial Council: Plenum of Senior Magistrates Held Amid Protests
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Tram Driver Dies At the Controls in Sofia Tram Driver Dies At the Controls in Sofia
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

Водещи новини

ВСС препрати на Прокурорската колегия въпроса с изпълняващия функциите главен прокурор
ВСС препрати на Прокурорската колегия въпроса с изпълняващия...
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
У нас
Депутатите отложиха въвеждането на мултифондовете в пенсионната система Депутатите отложиха въвеждането на мултифондовете в пенсионната система
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Казусът с българския европрокурор: Какви са обвиненията срещу Теодора Георгиева? Казусът с българския европрокурор: Какви са обвиненията срещу Теодора Георгиева?
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
По света
България не е усвоила нито едно от 600 000 000 евро от фонда за справедлив преход, заяви служебният регионален министър България не е усвоила нито едно от 600 000 000 евро от фонда за справедлив преход, заяви служебният регионален министър
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
По света
Депутатите изслушаха двама министри заради военните самолети на...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
У нас
Задържаха четирима ало измамници, ощетили седем души с около 60 000...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
У нас
Потъналият риболовен кораб край Созопол няма пробойни
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
КЗП да бъде безкомпромисна при проверките в ЕРП-тата, каза...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ