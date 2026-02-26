Bulgaria Has Not Absorbed a Single Euro of the €600 Million Just Transition Fund, Caretaker Regional Development Minister Said

Bulgaria has not absorbed a single euro from the €600 million Just Transition Fund intended for regional support, caretaker Regional Development Minister Angelina Boneva said in Brussels, where she attended a conference on assistance for countries bordering Ukraine and Belarus.

According to Boneva, the European Commission has pledged support to help Bulgaria absorb the funds. She also promised that European financing would be available even if a new state budget is not adopted.

Boneva said a lack of communication was among the main reasons for the dismissal of Yordan Valchev, chair of the board of the Road Infrastructure Agency.