БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
DARA взриви сцената с Bangaranga и спечели място на финала на "Евровизия"

Bulgaria is through to the Eurovision Grand Final

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
EN
Запази
българия финал dara продължава bdquobangarangaldquo dara класира финала bdquoевровизияldquo bdquobangarangaldquo
Снимка: BGNES

DARA and the song “Bangaranga” have qualified for the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest, which will take place on 16 May.

DARA opened the second semi-final of the contest, broadcast live on BNT 1 from Vienna on May 14.

The Bulgarian entry was the first to take to the stage in the show that determined the final qualifiers for Saturday’s grand final. A total of 15 acts competed in the semi-final this evening.

Five of the participants were eliminated, while 10 countries progressed to the final following voting by both viewers and professional juries.

in addition to Bulgaria, the countries through to the final are Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark and the Czech Republic.

France and United Kingdom automatically qualify for the grand final as part of this year’s “Big Five”, together with host nation Austria.

The grand final will take place on Saturday 16 May and will be broadcast live on BNT 1 at 22.00.

Photo:BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

От всяка точка на света: Как да подкрепите DARA в „Евровизия 2026“
1
От всяка точка на света: Как да подкрепите DARA в „Евровизия...
Трима депутати от "Прогресивна България" подадоха оставки
2
Трима депутати от "Прогресивна България" подадоха оставки
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
3
„Евровизия 2026": DARA се бори за финала
DARA излиза на сцената на "Евровизия" тази вечер във Виена
4
DARA излиза на сцената на "Евровизия" тази вечер във Виена
Удар срещу имотната мафия: Столичната полиция задържа най-известния измамник
5
Удар срещу имотната мафия: Столичната полиция задържа най-известния...
Назначени са 6 нови заместник-министри
6
Назначени са 6 нови заместник-министри

Най-четени

Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на литургия на български език в българския храм "Св. Георги"
1
Напрежение в Одрин: Гръцки митрополит не е разрешил провеждане на...
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
2
Втора етапна победа за Пол Мание
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
3
Освободиха от поста началника на ДНСК Лиляна Петрова
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
4
Пол Мание спечели първия етап на Джиро д'Италия 2026
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в България
5
Гийермо Силва триумфира във втория етап от Джиро д'Италия в...
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ
6
Близо 12% от населението у нас живее без достъп до медицинска помощ

More from: Culture

DARA opened Eurovision second semi-final in Vienna
DARA opened Eurovision second semi-final in Vienna
Awaiting DARA: Bulgarian entry will open tonight's Eurovision second semi-final Awaiting DARA: Bulgarian entry will open tonight's Eurovision second semi-final
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
“Opening this show is an incredible opportunity”: Starting first in the running order, DARA will launch tonight’s semi-final of Eurovision with the song 'Bangaranga' “Opening this show is an incredible opportunity”: Starting first in the running order, DARA will launch tonight’s semi-final of Eurovision with the song 'Bangaranga'
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Bulgaria's Entry in Eurovison 2026: DARA Performs 'Bangaranga' Tonight Bulgaria's Entry in Eurovison 2026: DARA Performs 'Bangaranga' Tonight
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Good luck, DARA! “Bangaranga” euphoria sweeps Eurovision fans Good luck, DARA! “Bangaranga” euphoria sweeps Eurovision fans
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
A to JazZ Festival to go ahead following public support and state response A to JazZ Festival to go ahead following public support and state response
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.

Водещи новини

България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с Bangaranga
България е на финала на "Евровизия": DARA продължава с...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Илияна Йотова към DARA: Вярваме в успеха ти, мило момиче! Илияна Йотова към DARA: Вярваме в успеха ти, мило момиче!
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
БНТ - първи избор за обективна информация по време на изборите БНТ - първи избор за обективна информация по време на изборите
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста обвинения за тежката катастрофа с автобус на „Хемус“ Съдът остави в ареста обвинения за тежката катастрофа с автобус на „Хемус“
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Родното производство е въпрос на сигурност
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Промените в Закона за защита на потребителите: По-високи глоби и...
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
У нас
Гръцки фермери готвят протест на "Промахон": Възможна е...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
40 години от първата сърдечна трансплантация в България
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ