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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Entry in Eurovison 2026: DARA Performs 'Bangaranga' Tonight

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BNT 1 will broadcast the second semi-final of the song contest live at 22:00

dara излиза сцената евровизия вечер виена
Снимка: БТА

Starting first in the running order, Bulgaria's representative DARA will open the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna this evening, May 14. The live broadcast on BNT 1 begins at 22:00.

    Five acts will be eliminated from tonight’s show, with the exception of France and the United Kingdom, who automatically qualify for the Grand Final as part of this year’s “Big Five”, alongside host country Austria.

    The Grand Final takes place on Saturday, also at 22:00.

      The 70th anniversary edition of the contest has been marked by heightened tension and what is described as the largest boycott in its history. Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland have announced they will not participate, citing Israel’s involvement and their opposition to its military offensive in Gaza.

      Police in the Austrian capital are on heightened alert amid expected pro-Palestinian protests and attempts to disrupt the event.

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