The “Bangaranga” wave is steadily captivating fans of the Eurovision Song Contest. Just hours before DARA takes to the stage in Vienna for the second semi-final, even machines were seen “dancing” to the sound of the Bulgarian entry.

An increasing number of well-known Bulgarian public figures have also been wishing the artist success. In the hours leading up to the semi-final, DARA generated significant excitement among the Bulgarian community in Vienna with a show described as unforgettable.

"We all like DARA very much, we support her, we wish her success and Bulgaria is with her." “I made this T-shirt myself. I’m here because I really like DARA’s songs.” “I wish her great success. We will support her in every way we can — in spirit, by SMS, everything.”

Following messages of support from Lili Ivanova, singer Sofi Marinova also publicly backed DARA:

“As someone who has taken part many times, I know what a huge joy it is for an artist. Let it come to Bulgaria — let’s support our star, our DARA. I’m keeping my fingers crossed for you, go and smash it! We love you and we are with you, all of Bulgaria.”

The Eurovision atmosphere has also taken over Sofia’s Vitosha Boulevard, where Bulgaria’s first humanoid robot, Robert, danced to “Bangaranga”. After the performance, he commented:

“I expect DARA to reach the top three in the Eurovision final. If she is not first, it is only because the jury has been impressed by Bulgarian temperament.”

The full “Bangaranga” dance by Robert was broadcast live on The Day Begins programme.







