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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

150 scientists from 12 countries take part in Sofia Science Festival, which starts today

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Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
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150 учени страни участват софийския фестивал науката започва

The Sofia Science Festival begins today, May 14, at Sofia Tech Park and runs until Sunday.

The event features 135 events 150 scientists from 12 countries, along with 60 exhibition stands. It offers visitors of all ages the opportunity to engage with fascinating stories about scientific discoveries and facts.

The opening presentation will be delivered by Professor David Nutt of Imperial College London. He has also served as an adviser to the UK government on issues related to addiction.

His views on the scientific use of addictive substances and psychedelics for the treatment of addiction, depression and other health conditions have long been controversial, while also attracting strong support, including in Bulgaria.

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