БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Launches Selection Process for Its Next European Prosecutor

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази

The national selection process will unfold in two stages: an eligibility screening followed by a public hearing.

подкрепи състава новата европейска комисия

From today, 24 November, until 12 December 2025, candidates from the Republic of Bulgaria may submit their applications for the position of European Prosecutor. Documents are to be filed with the Registry Office of the Ministry of Justice at: 1 Slavyanska Street, Sofia 1040. Applications may be submitted in person, through an authorised representative, by courier, or by registered post with return receipt, in which case the postmark on the date of dispatch will apply.

The selection procedure in Bulgaria consists of two stages: an eligibility check and a public hearing.

The selection committee, chaired by Deputy Justice Minister Stoyan Lazarov, will shortlist three candidates in alphabetical order. Their nominations will then be submitted by the Justice Minister to the Council of Ministers for approval, before being forwarded to the competent EU authorities for the final stage of the selection.

European Prosecutors are appointed by the Council of the EU for a six-year term, with the new term in office expected to begin at the end of July 2026 (29 July 2026).

Under the Regulation establishing enhanced cooperation for the creation of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), nominated candidates should be serving prosecutors, judges or investigators whose independence is beyond doubt. They must meet the qualifications required for appointment to a senior prosecutorial or judicial position (at least 12 years’ professional experience under the Judicial System Act), and possess relevant practical experience in the national legal system, financial investigations, and international judicial cooperation in criminal matters. EU eligibility rules also require candidates to be able to complete the six-year term before reaching the age of 70, and to have a command of English — the working language of the EPPO — at a minimum of level B2, supported by appropriate certification.

All announcements related to the procedure are published on the websites of the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. Further details can be found in the dedicated section of the Ministry’s website: https://bit.ly/3X987NP

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
1
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...
Борислав Михайлов е приет в болница след инсулт
2
Борислав Михайлов е приет в болница след инсулт
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи"
3
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си...
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със собствен модифициран вариант - вижте го
4
Европа отговори на американския план за мир в Украйна със собствен...
Пеевски: Ще атакуваме в съда двойното поскъпване на паркирането в София
5
Пеевски: Ще атакуваме в съда двойното поскъпване на паркирането в...
КНСБ с протест срещу бюджета в центъра на София
6
КНСБ с протест срещу бюджета в центъра на София

Най-четени

5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги Семерджиев, определи Софийският районен съд
1
5 години затвор за Симона Радева за укривателство на Георги...
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на ДОО за 2026 г.
2
Коледни добавки за пенсионерите? Социалната комисия прие бюджета на...
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни самолети заради руски дрон
3
Русия удари смъртоносно Западна Украйна, Румъния вдигна бойни...
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното автомобил на АМ "Тракия"
4
Десетки граждани са сигнализирали за движещия се в насрещното...
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на детето ми - получил е 48 000 лева
5
Бащата на Сияна: Адвокат Нотев не защитава безплатно убиеца на...
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни
6
Официално: 31 декември и 2 януари са неработни дни

More from: Bulgaria

"Climate - the Hot Truth": Why Bear Sightings in Villages and Towns Are No Longer Unusual?
"Climate - the Hot Truth": Why Bear Sightings in Villages and Towns Are No Longer Unusual?
Bulgarian Journalist Attacked in Skopje, MFA Condemns Incident as Act of Hate Violence Bulgarian Journalist Attacked in Skopje, MFA Condemns Incident as Act of Hate Violence
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Tensions Continue to Mount Over the Hike in Parking Fees and Expansion of Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Tensions Continue to Mount Over the Hike in Parking Fees and Expansion of Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: We Will Challenge Sofia’s Parking Fee Hike in Court 'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski: We Will Challenge Sofia’s Parking Fee Hike in Court
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Young Doctors Protest: They Want Clarity on How Much Their Salaries Will Increase Young Doctors Protest: They Want Clarity on How Much Their Salaries Will Increase
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Gambling Addiction Linked to the Double Murder–Suicide in Popovitsa Gambling Addiction Linked to the Double Murder–Suicide in Popovitsa
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Социални искания: Синдикатите настояват за 10% ръст на доходите
Социални искания: Синдикатите настояват за 10% ръст на доходите
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
У нас
Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект – териториите остават непризнати Украйна премахва руски искания от американския мирен проект – териториите остават непризнати
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
По света
Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи" Трагедията в Поповица: 82-годишният бивш военен се обадил на зет си - "Всичко приключи"
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
У нас
Български журналист нападнат в Скопие, МВнР осъжда случая като акт на насилие от омраза Български журналист нападнат в Скопие, МВнР осъжда случая като акт на насилие от омраза
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Москва след преговорите Киев-Вашингтон: Европейският мирен план не...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
По света
България купува 25 нови влака - транспортният министър на инспекция...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
По света
Протест на младите лекари: Искат яснота с колко ще се увеличат...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Предлагат намаляване на законната лихва за просрочие
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ