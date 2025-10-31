Bulgaria Moves to Curb Fuel Exports to Prevent Price Speculation

Bulgaria is temporarily restricting the export of petroleum products in a bid to prevent price speculation and safeguard domestic supplies. The decision was approved in an emergency vote in Parliament, which adopted preventative measures relating to fuel. Opposition MPs warned the move could lead to a crisis and demanded a hearing with the prime minister, the head of the national security agency (DANS) and relevant ministers.

The decision came a day after it emerged that Russian oil company Lukoil would sell its international assets, including the Burgas refinery.

Deliyan Dobrev from GERB-UDF said: “With this proposal we are limiting the export of diesel and aviation fuel from the country as a preventative measure. We have fuel for many months ahead, but we want to prevent speculation with fuel prices, as well as abuse involving the quantities stored in Bulgaria. We are giving the Customs Agency director flexibility to authorise exports if necessary.”

The proposal was discussed and adopted at an extraordinary meeting of the budget committee. Opposition parties warned of the risk of a crisis and called for an urgent closed-door hearing with the heads of SANS, the Prime Minister and ministers responsible for the energy and economy sectors.

Asen Vasilev, WCC–DB: “This measure is sensible under certain conditions — but we do not know whether those conditions exist, as it was introduced in great haste and the government did not come to explain. Half of Bulgaria’s reserves are held abroad. It is important that the government confirms it has spoken to other EU member states and that they will not impose retaliatory measures, so that we can use the reserves in full.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, WCC–DB: “This ban is being rushed through at the last minute, after it emerged in recent days that fuel exports from Bulgaria have increased — despite a week of assurances that everything was under control. We have requested an urgent closed-door hearing with the ministers of economy, finance and energy, as well as the head of the State Security Agency, so they can brief us on the real situation in the fuel market.”

Tsoncho Ganev, “Vazrazhdane”: “It is now clear that Bulgaria faces a serious problem with fuel reserves. The key question is why the analysis has not been provided and why the figures on our reserves are not being disclosed. It appears we already have supply issues. We suspect the state reserve is not filled for the required 90 days. And within days, if there is no final agreement, Lukoil will shut down and there will be no fuel.”

Radostin Vasilev, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour): “This decision is an admission that Bulgaria has no diesel fuel. To suspend a sitting of Parliament in order to vote on an export ban means we not only lack 90 days’ reserves, not even 60 — we simply do not have fuel. And if we still have a functioning state, the head of the security agency must come to Parliament and explain how diesel supplies will be guaranteed, because it looks like next week we will face shortages of diesel in Bulgaria. The incompetence of those in power has reached the point where they do not know what to do and are creating a crisis. This means that tomorrow there will be queues of cars at petrol stations.”

The item was added to the parliamentary agenda as an emergency measure, and the sponsors of the proposal sought to reassure MPs from the rostrum.

Delyan Dobrev, GERB–UDF: “At every moment we know exactly how much fuel this country has available on the market. The fuel already released for commercial distribution — in the retail network, in the producers’ tax warehouses, and with traders — petrol and diesel — amounts to roughly three months’ supply. In addition, the state reserve should hold another three months. The inspection will show the precise figure. We have fuel for six months, yet you stand here, having never governed this country, and claim we have only seven days. How do you come up with that?” Yordan Tsonev, MRF-New Beginning: “There is no panic on Bulgaria’s fuel market. There is no evidence whatsoever that we have less than six months’ reserves. This measure is timely, precise and clear. What else could you do first, other than stop exports? The reserve levels are defined by law. We will check them again now so that we and Bulgarian citizens can be confident and safe.”

With 135 votes in favour, MPs approved a temporary restriction on the export of petroleum products. Parliament instructed the head of the State Reserve and Wartime Stocks to inspect the stored fuel quantities within one week.