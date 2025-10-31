БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Делян Добрев: Предлагаме ограничение на износа на дизел и...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Изпълнени ли са температурните условия за пускане на...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Moves to Curb Fuel Exports to Prevent Price Speculation

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:52 мин.
EN
Запази
горива - бензиностанция
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Bulgaria is temporarily restricting the export of petroleum products in a bid to prevent price speculation and safeguard domestic supplies. The decision was approved in an emergency vote in Parliament, which adopted preventative measures relating to fuel. Opposition MPs warned the move could lead to a crisis and demanded a hearing with the prime minister, the head of the national security agency (DANS) and relevant ministers.

The decision came a day after it emerged that Russian oil company Lukoil would sell its international assets, including the Burgas refinery.

Deliyan Dobrev from GERB-UDF said:

“With this proposal we are limiting the export of diesel and aviation fuel from the country as a preventative measure. We have fuel for many months ahead, but we want to prevent speculation with fuel prices, as well as abuse involving the quantities stored in Bulgaria. We are giving the Customs Agency director flexibility to authorise exports if necessary.”

The proposal was discussed and adopted at an extraordinary meeting of the budget committee. Opposition parties warned of the risk of a crisis and called for an urgent closed-door hearing with the heads of SANS, the Prime Minister and ministers responsible for the energy and economy sectors.

Asen Vasilev, WCC–DB:

“This measure is sensible under certain conditions — but we do not know whether those conditions exist, as it was introduced in great haste and the government did not come to explain. Half of Bulgaria’s reserves are held abroad. It is important that the government confirms it has spoken to other EU member states and that they will not impose retaliatory measures, so that we can use the reserves in full.”

Ivaylo Mirchev, WCC–DB:

“This ban is being rushed through at the last minute, after it emerged in recent days that fuel exports from Bulgaria have increased — despite a week of assurances that everything was under control. We have requested an urgent closed-door hearing with the ministers of economy, finance and energy, as well as the head of the State Security Agency, so they can brief us on the real situation in the fuel market.”

Tsoncho Ganev, “Vazrazhdane”:

“It is now clear that Bulgaria faces a serious problem with fuel reserves. The key question is why the analysis has not been provided and why the figures on our reserves are not being disclosed. It appears we already have supply issues. We suspect the state reserve is not filled for the required 90 days. And within days, if there is no final agreement, Lukoil will shut down and there will be no fuel.”

Radostin Vasilev, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour):

“This decision is an admission that Bulgaria has no diesel fuel. To suspend a sitting of Parliament in order to vote on an export ban means we not only lack 90 days’ reserves, not even 60 — we simply do not have fuel. And if we still have a functioning state, the head of the security agency must come to Parliament and explain how diesel supplies will be guaranteed, because it looks like next week we will face shortages of diesel in Bulgaria. The incompetence of those in power has reached the point where they do not know what to do and are creating a crisis. This means that tomorrow there will be queues of cars at petrol stations.”

The item was added to the parliamentary agenda as an emergency measure, and the sponsors of the proposal sought to reassure MPs from the rostrum.

Delyan Dobrev, GERB–UDF:

“At every moment we know exactly how much fuel this country has available on the market. The fuel already released for commercial distribution — in the retail network, in the producers’ tax warehouses, and with traders — petrol and diesel — amounts to roughly three months’ supply. In addition, the state reserve should hold another three months. The inspection will show the precise figure. We have fuel for six months, yet you stand here, having never governed this country, and claim we have only seven days. How do you come up with that?”

Yordan Tsonev, MRF-New Beginning:

“There is no panic on Bulgaria’s fuel market. There is no evidence whatsoever that we have less than six months’ reserves. This measure is timely, precise and clear. What else could you do first, other than stop exports? The reserve levels are defined by law. We will check them again now so that we and Bulgarian citizens can be confident and safe.”

With 135 votes in favour, MPs approved a temporary restriction on the export of petroleum products. Parliament instructed the head of the State Reserve and Wartime Stocks to inspect the stored fuel quantities within one week.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен пробив в науката
1
Революция в производството на ядрена енергия: България със световен...
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този, който се представя
2
Илияна Йотова: Кого лъжем? Нашият дефицит е много по-висок от този,...
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на обвиненията
3
Благомир Коцев е призован от прокуратурата за предявяване на...
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
4
Над 40 тома са доказателствата по делото срещу Благомир Коцев
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
5
Време е за зимни гуми - колко ще ни струва?
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"
6
Факелно шествие за Деня на будителите в "Люлин"

Най-четени

Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се защитават, ако станат обект на агресия
1
Родителите сами търсят начин как да научат децата си да се...
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда, оръжие, плен и дрога
2
Станимир Хасърджиев и още трима обвинени в престъпление - принуда,...
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
3
Напусна ни Иван Тенев
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата цел е да стимулираме българското
4
Кметът на Елин Пелин за забраната за празнуване на Хелоуин: Нашата...
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей в света без билет, но с ъглошлайф
5
"Обирът на века": Как можеш да влезеш в най-големия музей...
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал "Враждебна"
6
Змия беглец отиде на "гости" на съсед в столичния квартал...

More from: Economy

Sharp Rise in New Deposits, Particularly in Euros, Central Bank Data Shows
Sharp Rise in New Deposits, Particularly in Euros, Central Bank Data Shows
'Lukoil' Set to Sell Its Foreign Assets to Gunvor, Burgas Refinery Is Part of the Deal 'Lukoil' Set to Sell Its Foreign Assets to Gunvor, Burgas Refinery Is Part of the Deal
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Bulgarian Carrier “GullivAir” Appointed to Operate Air Routes to Pakistan Bulgarian Carrier “GullivAir” Appointed to Operate Air Routes to Pakistan
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Fitch Ratings Confirms Bulgarian Development Bank Credit Rating at ‘BBB+’ with Stable Outlook Fitch Ratings Confirms Bulgarian Development Bank Credit Rating at ‘BBB+’ with Stable Outlook
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Cost of Living: 2,785 BGN Net Monthly Income Needed To Support a Family with One Child Cost of Living: 2,785 BGN Net Monthly Income Needed To Support a Family with One Child
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Bulgaria and Rheinmetall Sign Agreement to Build Gunpowder and Ammunition Plant Bulgaria and Rheinmetall Sign Agreement to Build Gunpowder and Ammunition Plant
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула на цените (ОБЗОР)
Ограничаваме износа на нефтопродукти, за да не се стигне до спекула...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
У нас
Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР) Бюджет 2026 разпали страстите в парламента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени Благомир Коцев поиска делото срещу него да бъде прекратено, материалите по разследването му бяха предявени
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
България ще участва отново на "Евровизия" България ще участва отново на "Евровизия"
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Тялото на заложник с българско гражданство е било върнато от Хамас...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
"Файненшъл таймс": Путин и Тръмп не се срещнаха заради...
Чете се за: 03:40 мин.
Европа
Тайните на руския сенчест флот - как се печелят милиарди чрез...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
В навечерието на трагичната годишнина: Как една година на протести...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ