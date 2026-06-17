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Bulgaria Opposes Symbolic Sanctions Against Russia, Says Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova

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Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
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"The 21st package of sanctions includes energy-related measures that we do not support," the Foreign Minister added

лятото брюксел представя забрана социалните мрежи деца

Bulgaria opposes symbolic sanctions against Russia and supports only measures that have a tangible economic impact, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova told journalists on June 17.

“Bulgaria’s position is quite clear. We support sanctions that have a genuine economic effect, do not harm Member States, but instead affect the country waging the war, and are not merely symbolic in nature. Our primary objective is to reach a situation in which effective negotiations can take place,” she explained.

The latest sanctions package is currently being discussed at the level of the European Union, and many countries have expressed reservations, the Foreign Minister added.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “There are a number of elements that we do not support. Firstly, there are issues related to energy, where it is important to safeguard the country’s energy security, as several proposed sanctions could have an impact in that area. The second issue concerns Russian Patriarch Kirill, who in this case falls into the category of symbolic sanctions. Such measures have the potential to be counterproductive because they create an environment in which anti-European propaganda can flourish, suggesting that Europe is interfering in church affairs.”

She clarified that the proposed sanctions would involve restrictions on the individual’s financial assets.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “I do not believe that restricting the financial assets of the Russian Patriarch in certain banks would prevent him from carrying out his activities, whatever those activities may be.”

Earlier today, the publication Politico reported that Bulgaria is opposing parts of the EU’s 21st package of sanctions against Russia.

According to several European media reports, the EU is once again seeking to add Patriarch Kirill of Moscow to its sanctions list. In 2022, the EU attempted to impose sanctions on him, but Hungary vetoed the proposal. The accusations against Kirill relate to the dissemination of propaganda that is alleged to justify Russia’s war in Ukraine.

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