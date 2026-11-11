Bulgaria Pays Respect to 11 Trakia Motorway Crash Victims; Brussels and Strasbourg Lower Flags in Solidarity

A day of national mourning is being observed in memory of the 11 people killed in the multiple-vehicle pile-ups on the Trakia Motorway. National flags were flown at half-mast, while institutions held a minute’s silence.

Flags were also lowered to half-mast in Brussels and Strasbourg as a mark of solidarity.

Flags were flown at half-mast as a sign of solidarity with Bulgaria at all European institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg. The session of the European Parliament also began with a minute of silence.

A session of the European Parliament also began with a minute’s silence.

Early in the day, flags outside the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council buildings were lowered to half-mast. In the European Parliament, its President, Roberta Metsola, paid tribute to all those who had lost their lives in incidents that week, including the shooting in Krakow and the train accident in Spain. She began by referring to the multiple-vehicle crash in Bulgaria.