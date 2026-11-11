Four People Remain in Serious Condition Following the Pile-Ups on Trakia Motorway

Doctors continue to fight for the lives of those most seriously injured in the crash on Trakia Motorway. The Ministry of Health has published an update on the condition of the injured.

Ten Investigators to Establish Causes of Trakia Motorway Crash, After Which 11 Died and 51 Were Injured

Sliven

'Dr Ivan Seliminski' General Hospital for Active Treatment – two patients have been discharged, while 16 remain in hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition.

Six patients have been admitted to the Military Medical Academy (MMA) hospital in Sliven.

Two patients have been transferred to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

Yambol

'St. Panteleimon' General Hospital: five patients remain in hospital, one of whom is in intensive care in a stable condition..

Burgas

'Deva Maria' General Hospital: one patient is in a serious, life-threatening condition.

Six patients have been admitted to 'Heart and Brain' Hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition.

Thirty-four people remain in hospital following the serious crash on Trakia Motorway, receiving treatment in hospitals in Burgas, Sliven and Yambol. Four patients are in a serious condition. Two of those injured with chest trauma were transferred from Sliven to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia.

The condition of the Romanian national being treated at a hospital in Burgas remains the most critical. His son arrived today to be by his father's side during this difficult time.

The good news is that some of those with less serious injuries are recovering and are expected to be discharged in the coming days. At present, hospitals have sufficient supplies of blood and blood products.

Blood Donors Queue in Burgas Following the Pile-Ups on Trakia Motorway, which Left 11 People Dead and dozens Injured

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy announced that the families of those killed in the crash would receive one-time financial assistance of €8,000. Psychological support has also been made available to those affected.

Seven of those injured in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway have been admitted to hospitals in Burgas. The condition of a Romanian national travelling to Turkey remains the most critical. His son spoke to BNT cameras today.

Georgi Kiriatsa, son of the injured Romanian national: "He was first taken to the hospital in Yambol and then brought here to Burgas. I spoke to the doctor. He will remain like this for three or four days, intubated and on a ventilator. He has a very serious chest injury. We do not know anything more. It was because of the fog. I do not know any more. I also saw it in the news. It was due to very dense fog."

Prof. Dr Asen Baltov, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas: "Two patients are in a serious condition and are currently in intensive care. Two are in the thoracic surgery department with chest injuries, while another two are being treated in orthopaedics and traumatology. Six surgical procedures were carried out yesterday afternoon. Three of them were performed on a colleague of ours who works at another hospital in Burgas. He is in a good condition."

Two of the injured patients receiving treatment in Sliven were transferred by ambulance to the Military Medical Academy in Sofia today. Another 22 people remain in hospital in Sliven.

Dr Vasilislav Petrov, Executive Director of Dr Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven: "The patients are stable. We performed emergency surgery on four people yesterday. The first patient brought to us, who was in the most critical condition, remains seriously ill. He has multiple injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. He has more than 10 broken ribs. He underwent abdominal surgery, and his liver, which had also sustained a laceration, was sutured."

Five patients remain under treatment in Yambol.

Dr Valentin Valchev, Deputy Director of the Regional Hospital in Yambol: "The condition of all patients at our hospital is stable."

Speaking on the BNT's programme 'The Day Begins', Health Minister Katya Ivkova assured viewers that hospitals in Burgas, Sliven and Yambol had the necessary resources to treat those injured in the crash.

Katya Ivkova, Minister of Health: "We had made arrangements for other hospitals across the country to take in seriously injured patients. However, the fact that the hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas confirmed that they were able to admit the patients and provide them with the necessary care shows that they have the capacity to do so."

Psychological support is also being provided to the injured. Lora Ivanova has already spoken to some of the patients, including a driver who risked his own life to save others.

Lora Ivanova, psychologist at Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas: "His car was the fifth or sixth in the line. In the collision, his vehicle was wrecked. Only the driver's seat and the door remained intact, and that is how he survived. He was in shock. He found a broken pelvis and used it, along with his mobile phone, to wave his arms between the two lanes. This man risked his life to help others and warn numerous drivers. He probably has no idea how many people he saved."

Meanwhile, long queues of people wishing to donate blood formed outside blood donation centres in Sofia, Sliven and Burgas.