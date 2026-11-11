БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Затвориха "Хемус" в двете посоки заради две...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Обрат по делото „Бургазлиев“: Апелативният...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Четирима от загиналите на АМ "Тракия" са от...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Близките на загиналите на АМ „Тракия“ ще...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Всеки от нас можеше да бъде смачкан...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът на камиона, от който тръгва едната...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Автомагистрала „Тракия“ е отворена за...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Parliament Approves Tax Package at First Reading: Tax Relief for Families with Children Set to Increase, Food Vouchers Value to Rise; 33% Windfall Tax for Banks and other Sectors

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:20 мин.
EN
Запази
повишават данъчните облекчения деца увеличават ваучерите храна въвежда данък свръхпечалба

Tax relief for families with children is set to increase, food vouchers will rise in value, and a 33% windfall tax will be introduced for banks, telecommunications companies, supermarket chains, insurers and currency exchange bureaux. These are among the proposed amendments to the tax legislation package, which has been approved by Parliament at first reading.

TAX RELIEF FOR FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN

1 child – 5,000 euros
2 children – 10,000 euros
3 or more children – 15,000 euros
Child with disability – 12,000 euros

The increase in tax relief for families with one or more children was the only tax bill to receive the support of all opposition parties.

The value of food vouchers is also set to increase to €200. However, there was disagreement over the 7% tax applied to amounts exceeding €102.26.

Debate over the proposed 33% windfall tax on certain economic sectors became heated, with opposition parties speaking out against the measure.

Vladislav Goranov – GERB-UDF: "I know why the government is proposing this measure. It is doing so because it faces certain fiscal problems, which are nothing new. However, using one-off revenues to finance permanent expenditure is not a prudent measure."

Ayten Sabri – Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF): "What matters is the message we send from this point onwards to investors, consumers and shareholders, because the introduction of extraordinary and selective taxes undermines the predictability of the tax environment."

Asen Vasilev – We Continue the Change (WCC): "In my view, it would be better to encourage investment rather than drain funds from sectors capable of making those investments through a windfall tax, sending them such a negative signal. The result will be a head-on collision with a wall and an economic recession."

Konstantin Prodanov – Chair of the Budget Committee: "The main part of your criticism concerned whether investment would decline if we imposed a windfall tax on these several sectors. First of all, let us point out that most of this €800 million comes from the banking sector, which already transfers around 35% to 45% of its profits abroad. It pays no tax on those profits, does not invest them in Bulgaria and, under EU directives, does not pay dividend tax on them either. These are not sums being invested in Bulgaria."

Martin Dimitrov – Democratic Bulgaria (DB): "There is a trend within the government towards imposing taxes on everything that moves and everything that does not move in the Bulgarian economy. I am concerned that this creates an incentive for affected companies not to reduce their prices, because if they do, they will pay proportionately more in profit tax."

Tsoncho Ganev – 'Vazrazhdane': "This is a loophole. Banks will immediately factor this tax into various fees, interest rates or any other services they provide, including cash withdrawals using a bank card at an ATM."

Konstantin Prodanov – Chair of the Budget Committee: "If we assume that banks could arbitrarily raise their interest rates or fees whenever they wanted, that would mean they were operating under a cartel agreement. This is an additional argument for why they should be subject to regulatory supervision."

The tax valuations of properties will also be increased in stages: by 30% in 2027, followed by a further 35% increase in each of 2028 and 2029.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
1
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
2
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Затвориха "Хемус" в двете посоки заради две верижни катастрофи
3
Затвориха "Хемус" в двете посоки заради две верижни...
Тир с румънска регистрация е първото превозно средство във верижната катастрофа на АМ „Тракия“
4
Тир с румънска регистрация е първото превозно средство във...
Държавният резерв изпраща над 860 000 литра вода за Козлодуй
5
Държавният резерв изпраща над 860 000 литра вода за Козлодуй
Четирима от загиналите на АМ "Тракия" са от едно село
6
Четирима от загиналите на АМ "Тракия" са от едно село

Най-четени

Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
1
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
2
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда проектобюджетът на ДОО
3
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
4
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
5
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
6
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...

More from: Politics

GERB Leader Boyko Borisov: Law Should Ban Politicians from Speaking for At Least 24 Hours Following Tragic Accidents
GERB Leader Boyko Borisov: Law Should Ban Politicians from Speaking for At Least 24 Hours Following Tragic Accidents
Social Ministry Announces €8,000 One-Off Payment for Families of Trakia Motorway Crash Victims Social Ministry Announces €8,000 One-Off Payment for Families of Trakia Motorway Crash Victims
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Prime Minister Radev: Any One of Us Could Have Been Crushed Between the Wreckage on Trakia Motorway Prime Minister Radev: Any One of Us Could Have Been Crushed Between the Wreckage on Trakia Motorway
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
MPs Observe a Minute's Silence in Memory of Those Killed in Yesterday's Crashes on Trakia Motorway MPs Observe a Minute's Silence in Memory of Those Killed in Yesterday's Crashes on Trakia Motorway
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Bulgaria to Receive €10 Million from European Commission for Search and Rescue Operations in the Black Sea Bulgaria to Receive €10 Million from European Commission for Search and Rescue Operations in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria 'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Прокуратурата след разпита на шофьора на румънския тир: Не е спирал, а е намалил скоростта и е усетил удар
Прокуратурата след разпита на шофьора на румънския тир: Не е...
Чете се за: 08:02 мин.
У нас
Задържаха още един заподозрян за убийството на бизнесмена Илиян Филипов Задържаха още един заподозрян за убийството на бизнесмена Илиян Филипов
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
У нас
Трагедията на АМ "Тракия": Шофьор на линейка с разтърсващ разказ за преживяното Трагедията на АМ "Тракия": Шофьор на линейка с разтърсващ разказ за преживяното
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
У нас
Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата на АМ "Тракия" Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата на АМ "Тракия"
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
"Остави сираче на 1 г. и 5 месеца, голяма болка":...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата няма да повдига обвинение на румънския шофьор на тира...
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
У нас
Нов епизод от хибридните атаки в Европа, на прицел са над 6300...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Обща стачка парализира Испания
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ