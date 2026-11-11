Prime Minister Radev: Any One of Us Could Have Been Crushed Between the Wreckage on Trakia Motorway

Any one of us could have lost a loved one or been crushed among the wreckage on the Trakia Motorway, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the start of the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 11.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Yesterday was marked by a tragedy on the roads. One person was killed and 51 injured in the multiple-vehicle collision on Trakia Motorway. We are all deeply shocked by what we have seen. The causes will be established, but that will not bring back the lives of those who died."

The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the person who died.