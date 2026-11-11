Prime Minister Radev: Any One of Us Could Have Been Crushed Between the Wreckage on Trakia Motorway

"The causes will be established, but that won't bring back the lives of those who died," the Prime Minister said
Any one of us could have lost a loved one or been crushed among the wreckage on the Trakia Motorway, Prime Minister Rumen Radev said at the start of the regular meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 11.
Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Yesterday was marked by a tragedy on the roads. One person was killed and 51 injured in the multiple-vehicle collision on Trakia Motorway. We are all deeply shocked by what we have seen. The causes will be established, but that will not bring back the lives of those who died."
The Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family and relatives of the person who died.
Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: "Any one of us could have lost a loved one or been crushed among the wreckage on the motorway. The scenes were truly horrific. Investigators will establish the causes, but let us finally start driving with respect for human life. A motorway is not a race track. What is the point of saving a few minutes if we risk losing a life? When we protect others, we protect ourselves. Think about the people waiting for you, and do not gamble with your life by leaving it to chance. Road safety starts with personal discipline, personal responsibility and personal caution."