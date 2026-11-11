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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

GERB Leader Boyko Borisov: Law Should Ban Politicians from Speaking for At Least 24 Hours Following Tragic Accidents

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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
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People were still trapped in the wreckage when the usual masters of excuses started speaking out."

бойко борисов коментира сделката сащ русия дизела
Снимка: BGNES

A law should be passed banning politicians from making public statements for at least 24 hours following tragic situations, GERB leader Boyko Borissov said on November 11.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: "Political point-scoring at times like these disgusts everyone. Instead of everyone keeping a low profile and saying: 'There is fog across the country. Can patrol cars or electronic signs be deployed everywhere?', people started making excuses. A law should be passed banning politicians from speaking for at least 24 hours following such accidents, and it should carry severe criminal penalties. People were still trapped in the wreckage when the usual masters of excuses started speaking out."

The GERB leader thanked those who donated blood, as well as the firefighters, the paramedics, doctors and everyone involved in the rescue operation following the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway.

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