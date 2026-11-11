MPs Observe a Minute's Silence in Memory of Those Killed in Yesterday's Crashes on Trakia Motorway

Parliament began its sitting with a minute's silence in memory of those killed in the major pile-ups on the Trakia motorway yesterday, November 10.

Mihaela Dotsova, Speaker of the National Assembly: “Dear fellow MPs, yesterday Bulgaria woke up to news of a serious crash on the Trakia motorway. Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we pray for the recovery of those injured. On behalf of the 52nd National Assembly, I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and ask you to observe a minute's silence in their memory.”