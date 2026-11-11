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Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Hemus Motorway Closed in Both Directions Following Two Multiple-Vehicle Collisions

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Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
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затвориха хемус посоки заради две верижни катастрофи

Traffic in both directions on the Hemus Motorway has been temporarily restricted at kilometre 354 due to two road accidents, the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) announced on November 11.

Traffic is being diverted along an alternative route via the I-2 road between Shumen and the Kaspichan junction. Traffic is being managed by the Traffic Police.

Both accidents occurred in the direction of Varna, on a section of the motorway where traffic has been restricted to a single lane because of roadworks.

The first accident occurred near kilometre 347, where a car entered a section with temporary traffic arrangements in place. As the driver slowed down before merging into the open lane, the vehicle struck a traffic delineator separating the lanes. The car travelling behind also slowed down but was subsequently hit from behind by another vehicle. No one was injured in the accident.

The first accident occurred near kilometre 347, where a car entered a section with temporary traffic arrangements in place. As the driver slowed down before merging into the open lane, the vehicle struck a traffic delineator separating the lanes. The car travelling behind also slowed down but was subsequently hit from behind by another vehicle. No one was injured in the accident.

Since work began on the 13-kilometre section of the motorway near Shumen and temporary traffic arrangements were introduced, several serious accidents have occurred, claiming four lives.

The second accident occurred between the slip road connecting the lanes and the road junction. A car approached a stationary lorry and its driver slowed down. A second heavy goods vehicle then collided with the rear of the car. The car's driver and passengers are unharmed. One of the lorry drivers was taken to hospital for a medical examination. Traffic is being diverted via the I-2 road in the area of the second accident.

Traffic Police officers are at the scene and are assisting with traffic management. Drivers are urged to exercise increased caution, comply with the temporary traffic arrangements and adjust their speed to the road conditions.

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