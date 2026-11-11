БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Затвориха "Хемус" в двете посоки заради две...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата...
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
Обрат по делото „Бургазлиев“: Апелативният...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Четирима от загиналите на АМ "Тракия" са от...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Близките на загиналите на АМ „Тракия“ ще...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Всеки от нас можеше да бъде смачкан...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Задържан е шофьорът на камиона, от който тръгва едната...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Автомагистрала „Тракия“ е отворена за...
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Prosecutor's Office Will Not Press Charges Against the Romanian Lorry Driver Following Trakia Motorway Crash

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
EN
Запази
верижна катастрофа, АМ
Снимка: BTA

The Prosecutor’s office will not press charges against the driver who was detained following the serious accident on Trakia Motorway. A Romanian truck driver, who was involved in the initial chain-reaction crash on the Trakia Highway near Yambol, has been detained for 24 hours. Eleven people were killed and more than 50 were injured in the serious accident. Prosecutors stated that he will be released after they conduct another interview.

The Romanian lorry driver, whose vehicle was at the front of the first multiple-vehicle collision on the Trakia Motorway near Yambol, was taken into police custody.

Senior Commissioner Dobrin Dimitrov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Yambol: "The driver has been questioned and detained in our custody. Further questioning will also take place today."

It is still unclear how the lorry was being driven immediately before the accident.

Senior Commissioner Dobrin Dimitrov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Yambol: "According to the initial information we have, after travelling approximately 70 to 80 metres, as eyewitnesses have described it, they suddenly entered a patch of fog. Visibility was affected by the fog, and they suddenly found themselves in a dense fog bank where visibility was no more than 10 metres. The lorry was most probably travelling very slowly or entering from the emergency lane."

Doychin Doychev, Yambol District Prosecutor: "We will establish whether it had stopped or was obstructing the road. We have no information that it was positioned across the carriageway. Even the footage of the lorry taken yesterday shows that it was within its lane. However, whether it had slowed down or stopped is a key question that we will investigate."

The company that owns the lorry said the driver had nearly 20 years of professional experience and had been operating mainly in Bulgaria for the past seven years. On the day of the accident, he was travelling from Sofia to Burgas.

Ilie Corlan, owner of the Romanian haulage company: "He knows the roads like the back of his hand. The fog was exceptionally dense and visibility was almost zero. There was another vehicle in front of him which had broken down, so he slowed down to avoid an accident. At that point, a bus travelling behind him crashed directly into the rear of his lorry. He stopped at the scene of the accident, in the far-right lane. A lorry carrying grain then appeared, which was probably overloaded. It crashed into them, tearing the cab off the lorry and causing a fire. He also managed to rescue the driver of the car."

Firefighters who were the first to arrive at the scene and risked their lives to rescue people trapped in vehicles crushed beyond recognition have described the devastating crash as unprecedented in Bulgaria's recent history.

Senior Firefighter Ivan Velikov: "It turned out that we could not reach the injured, so we had to cut through the crash barriers. Many people were in a state of severe shock. Some were sitting in their cars without moving or speaking."

Inspector Stancho Nankov, Regional Fire Safety and Civil Protection Service, Yambol: "When I arrived at the scene, I witnessed absolute horror. The sight was simply devastating. The cars were crushed, there were so many injured people, and the scene was horrifying. Nobody could have expected anything like it. I could never even have imagined such a thing, yet I experienced it first-hand. We could hear shouting and screams. Some people were trapped and unable to get out. They were screaming and calling for help."

The Yambol Regional Governor denied reports that an alert about reduced visibility had been made to the emergency number 112 minutes before the crash. He also commented on photographs from the toll cameras, which have reportedly shown dense fog.

Georgi Chalakov, Yambol Regional Governor: "Look, I have also seen those photographs, but they do not show whether the fog was particularly dense or whether conditions were relatively normal. From what I could see in the toll camera images, visibility appears to have been at least 70 to 80 metres, since the vehicles can be seen in the photographs. Ultimately, however, this is a matter of weather and meteorology, and we cannot control the weather."

The regional administration also said that any proposals to improve safety on the motorway should come from the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and would be implemented if submitted.

Ten Investigators to Establish Causes of Trakia Motorway Crash, After Which 11 Died and 51 Were Injured

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
1
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
Пострадали от катастрофите на "Тракия" са настанени за лечение в три областни болници
2
Пострадали от катастрофите на "Тракия" са настанени за...
Свeтият синод изрази съболезнования на семействата на загиналите в катастрофите и отправя молитва към Бог, за да им даде утеха и вяра
3
Свeтият синод изрази съболезнования на семействата на загиналите в...
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
4
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Започна разчистването на АМ „Тракия“: Включиха се близо 100 специализирани автомобила и доброволци
5
Започна разчистването на АМ „Тракия“: Включиха се близо...
Опозицията след верижните катастрофи: Искания за оставки и поемане на отговорност от управляващите
6
Опозицията след верижните катастрофи: Искания за оставки и поемане...

Най-четени

Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
1
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
2
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда проектобюджетът на ДОО
3
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
4
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
5
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
6
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...

More from: Health

Blood Donors Queue in Burgas Following the Pile-Ups on Trakia Motorway, which Left 11 People Dead and dozens Injured
Blood Donors Queue in Burgas Following the Pile-Ups on Trakia Motorway, which Left 11 People Dead and dozens Injured
Prof Todor Kantardzhiev: Bulgarians' Interest in Flu Vaccines Is Increasing Prof Todor Kantardzhiev: Bulgarians' Interest in Flu Vaccines Is Increasing
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Up to Half a Million People in the World Die from Snakebites Every Year, Study Finds Up to Half a Million People in the World Die from Snakebites Every Year, Study Finds
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
ISUL Hospital Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Europe’s Largest Paediatric Oncology Centre ISUL Hospital Signs Memorandum of Cooperation with Europe’s Largest Paediatric Oncology Centre
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak Confirmed by the Food Safety Agency at a Farm near Shabla Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak Confirmed by the Food Safety Agency at a Farm near Shabla
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Bulgarian Scientists Contribute to Uncovering the Molecular Mechanisms Behind DNA Organisation in the Cell Nucleus Bulgarian Scientists Contribute to Uncovering the Molecular Mechanisms Behind DNA Organisation in the Cell Nucleus
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.

Водещи новини

Прокуратурата след разпита на шофьора на румънския тир: Не е спирал, а е намалил скоростта и е усетил удар
Прокуратурата след разпита на шофьора на румънския тир: Не е...
Чете се за: 08:02 мин.
У нас
Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата на АМ "Тракия" Четирима души остават в тежко състояние след катастрофата на АМ "Тракия"
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
У нас
"Остави сираче на 1 г. и 5 месеца, голяма болка": Самуилово потъна в скръб "Остави сираче на 1 г. и 5 месеца, голяма болка": Самуилово потъна в скръб
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Прокуратурата няма да повдига обвинение на румънския шофьор на тира след катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“ Прокуратурата няма да повдига обвинение на румънския шофьор на тира след катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“
Чете се за: 06:40 мин.
У нас
Затвориха "Хемус" в двете посоки заради две верижни...
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Нов епизод от хибридните атаки в Европа, на прицел са над 6300...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
По света
Обща стачка парализира Испания
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Обрат по делото „Бургазлиев“: Апелативният съд в Бургас...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ