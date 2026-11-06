Prof Todor Kantardzhiev: Bulgarians' Interest in Flu Vaccines Is Increasing

Bulgarians’ interest in flu vaccines is increasing, Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev told the BNT programme 'The Day Begins'.

Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev: “The vaccines are available, but if you want to get vaccinated, it is advisable to find a way to do so. This is very encouraging, as interest among Bulgarians in flu vaccines is growing. There are some interesting changes in the viruses that cause upper respiratory tract infections. Adenoviruses have disappeared, as they are characteristic of the warmer months, while there has been a significant increase in so-called parainfluenza viruses. Another interesting development is that, for the first time this week, influenza B was confirmed at the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases. There is no need to panic. Vaccination should be carried out. There is still time. It takes three weeks after vaccination to develop full protection. Two weeks after receiving the vaccine, you are already almost fully protected.”

Regarding probiotics and immunomodulators, Professor Kantardzhiev said:

“It is very important to choose probiotics that colonise our digestive system, rather than products that are simply sold to us after being imported from somewhere else. Taking them in tablet form and spending money on them is not the same thing – they need to be alive. If they are not alive, they are not probiotics but postbiotics. Whatever we take in, we also eliminate. However, they are beneficial, particularly yeasts containing mannans, polymannans and glucans in their cell walls, which are among the most effective immunomodulators. When administered at the correct dosage, they will not place a burden on the immune system or any of its individual branches, unlike certain medicinal products imported from exotic destinations.”

Professor Kantardzhiev also commented on the season for preparing traditional Bulgarian pickles and the country's national cuisine: