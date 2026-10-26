10-Year-Old Child Dies at 'Pirogov' Hospital: Prosecutors Investigate Possible Negligence

A 10-year-old boy has died at Pirogov emergency hospital in Sofia. He was transported by ambulance from Etropole to Sofia after falling from a ladder on an agricultural machine.

The incident occurred on 24 October. According to his parents, the child was conscious until he arrived at Pirogov. They claim the medical team paid no attention to him and that they waited for more than two hours before he was admitted.

The child was examined and later taken to the resuscitation unit. His parents were subsequently informed that he had died.

“My child died because of the doctors’ negligence. My child was fully conscious.”

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office told Bulgarian National Television (BNT) that pre-trial proceedings had been initiated even before the parents filed a report. The investigation concerns the death of a child at 'Pirogov' Hospital on 24 October, allegedly resulting from a lack of knowledge or negligent performance of a profession or other activity that poses an increased risk.