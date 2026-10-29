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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sheep and Goat Pox Outbreak Confirmed by the Food Safety Agency at a Farm near Shabla

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Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
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бабх констатира огнище шарка дребните преживни животни първомай

The first outbreak of sheep pox has been confirmed in Dobrich district (Northeastern Bulgaria). The owner reported the suspected symptoms in his animals, and veterinary authorities provided full assistance in containing the outbreak, the Dobrich Regional Food Safety Directorate announced.

All 134 small ruminants were humanely culled, and the owner will be compensated under the Veterinary Activities Act, Dr Penka Nikolova, Head of the Animal Health Department at the Regional Food Safety Directorate, said during an extraordinary meeting of the Regional Epizootic Commission. Two protection zones, with radii of 5 and 20 kilometres, have been established, covering the municipalities of Shabla and Kavarna.

Dr Penka Nikolova, Head of the Animal Health Department at the Dobrich Regional Food Safety Directorate: “In both the first and the second zones, the measures prohibit small ruminants from being taken out of their holdings or people’s yards. It makes no difference whether these are private farms or large livestock facilities.”

All biosecurity measures have been observed, Dr Nikolova added.

Dr Penka Nikolova, Head of the Animal Health Department at the Dobrich Regional Food Safety Directorate: “The livestock holding was disinfected immediately after the animals were culled, along with the adjoining roads and areas, as well as the vehicles involved in the disposal process.”

Preventive measures to contain the disease are beginning today, Ocxtober 29. Agency teams will visit the 5-kilometre zone, where every owner of small ruminants will be served with a formal order prohibiting the animals from being moved off their premises.

Dr Penka Nikolova, Head of the Animal Health Department at the Dobrich Regional Food Safety Directorate: “Owners must also comply with biosecurity measures when entering areas where the animals are kept and when coming into contact with them. This means wearing clothing and footwear that they do not wear anywhere else, and taking care with the feed they use. They must also disinfect their footwear and everything else, because the virus spreads very quickly.”

The Regional Food Safety Directorate has called on Border Police officers and the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior to step up checks on vehicles to prevent the unauthorised movement of animals.

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