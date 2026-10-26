'Pirogov' Emergency Hospital: We Took All Necessary Measures to Save the 10-Year-Old Child from Etropole

Pirogov Hospital said that its medical team had followed all established standards and emergency protocols in an attempt to save the life of the 10-year-old child who died after being transported from Etropole. The hospital stated that the child had sustained severe injuries incompatible with life and that the Prosecutor’s Office had been notified on 24 October. The hospital is assisting the competent authorities and has extended its condolences to the family.

Read the official statement from 'N. I. Pirogov' University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine:

“In connection with the tragic incident involving the 10-year-old child transported to N. I. Pirogov University Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment and Emergency Medicine by a team from the Etropole Centre for Emergency Medical Care on 24 October 2026, we wish to state the following: The child was transported with a reported history of trauma sustained after falling from a ladder on an agricultural machine. The medical team fully implemented the established standards and emergency protocols. All measures permitted by modern medicine were taken in an attempt to save the child’s life following the diagnosis at Pirogov of severe injuries incompatible with life. In the interests of institutional transparency and the objective truth, and in accordance with the established procedure, on 24 October 2026 the hospital’s duty team immediately notified the duty investigator at Pirogov, explicitly requesting that the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office be informed. We are providing full assistance to the competent authorities. In view of the ongoing investigative proceedings and the applicable legal requirements, we are currently unable to provide any further information.”

The hospital’s management and entire team extend their deepest and most sincere condolences to the child’s family and loved ones, as well as to the child’s friends and classmates. The loss of a child’s life leaves an incurable wound in all of us, the hospital said.