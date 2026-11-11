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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Trakia Motorway Crash: Doctors Fight to Save Critically Injured, About Ten People Are in Serious Condition

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Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
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Doctors continue to fight for the lives of those most seriously injured in the crash on Trakia Motorway.

Dozens of people injured in the serious crash on the Trakia Motorway are continuing their treatment in hospitals in Burgas, Sliven and Yambol. Seven people have been admitted to hospital in Burgas, where the condition of a Romanian national remains the most critical. He is in a medically induced coma and receiving mechanical ventilation. Eighteen injured people have been admitted to hospital in Sliven, while eight patients are being treated in Yambol.

The good news is that some of those with less serious injuries are recovering and are expected to be discharged in the coming days. There is currently no need to transfer patients to Sofia, and the hospitals have sufficient supplies of blood and blood products.

Meanwhile, blood donation campaigns in support of the injured continue, with hundreds of volunteers responding to appeals in Burgas and Sliven.

Seven of those injured in the serious crash on Trakia Motorway have been admitted to hospitals in Burgas. The most critical case is that of a Romanian national who was travelling to Turkey. His son spoke to the BNT camera.

Georgi Kiriatsa, son of the injured Romanian national: "He was first taken to the hospital in Yambol and then brought here to Burgas. I spoke to the doctor. He will remain like this for three or four days, intubated and on a ventilator. He has a very serious chest injury. We do not know anything more. It was because of the fog. I do not know any more. I also saw it in the news. It was due to very dense fog."

Prof. Dr Asen Baltov, Head of the Department of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at Heart and Brain Hospital in Burgas: "Two patients are currently in a serious condition in intensive care. Two are in the thoracic surgery department with chest injuries, while another two patients are being treated in orthopaedics and traumatology. Six surgical procedures were carried out yesterday afternoon. Three of them were performed on a colleague of ours who works at another hospital in Burgas. He is in a good condition."

The situation also remains serious in Sliven, where 18 people have been admitted to hospital.

Dr Vasilislav Petrov, Executive Director of Dr Ivan Seliminski Multiprofile Hospital for Active Treatment in Sliven: "The patients are stable. We performed emergency surgery on four people yesterday. The first patient brought to us, who was in the most critical condition, remains seriously ill. He has multiple injuries to the head, chest and abdomen. He has more than 10 broken ribs. He underwent abdominal surgery, and his liver, which had also sustained a laceration, was sutured."

Eight people are continuing their treatment in Yambol.

Dr Valentin Valchev, Deputy Director of the Regional Hospital in Yambol: "The condition of all patients at our hospital is stable..."

Speaking on the programme The Day Begins, Health Minister Katya Ivkova assured viewers that hospitals in Burgas, Sliven and Yambol had the necessary resources to treat the injured and that none of the medical facilities had requested assistance.

Katya Ivkova, Minister of Health: "We had made arrangements for other hospitals in the country to take in seriously injured patients if necessary. However, the fact that the hospitals in Sliven, Yambol and Burgas confirmed that they were able to admit the patients and provide them with the necessary care shows that they have the capacity to do so."

Meanwhile, people continue to come forward in Sliven and Burgas, ready to donate blood for those injured in the crash.

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