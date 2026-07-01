Bulgaria Provides 200,000 Euros in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza and Lebanon

The Council of Ministers has approved the provision of humanitarian assistance to Lebanon and the Gaza Strip in the form of voluntary contributions to international organisations, totalling €200,000, to meet the most urgent humanitarian needs of the Lebanese and Palestinian populations amid the ongoing emergency humanitarian situation in the Middle East.

The funding will be provided from the budget for official development assistance and humanitarian aid of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and will be distributed equally between the two humanitarian situations, supporting the Lebanon Humanitarian Fund of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the World Food Programme’s operations in Lebanon, as well as the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization in the Gaza Strip.

The provision of emergency humanitarian assistance by Bulgaria is an act of solidarity with the populations of Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, who are facing a severe humanitarian situation as a result of escalating tensions in the Middle East and the subsequent mass displacement and restricted access to food aid and services.