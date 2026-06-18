Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States

“The new government of Bulgaria will continue to fulfil its commitments to NATO through an active, realistic and constructive approach across all activities and areas of work,” said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at the meeting of defence ministers of NATO member states in Brussels, according to the press office of the Ministry of Defence on June 18.

Stoyanov emphasised that, against the backdrop of rapidly evolving threats and challenges, NATO will continue to be the main guarantor of our security. The Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to implementing the decisions from The Hague. He informed his counterparts about the adopted National Plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, which ensures a stable trajectory of increasing expenditure and acquiring high-tech capabilities.

According to Stoyanov, Bulgaria will strive for the accelerated integration of innovation and emerging technologies into national defence planning, with a focus on modernisation, operational readiness and combat capabilities. “We will continue to develop effective host nation support, including military mobility corridors for the rapid deployment of forces and capabilities. Modern defence and force readiness depend on logistics, infrastructure and, above all, the timely delivery of fuel,” he stated.

In his remarks, Minister Stoyanov also noted that Bulgaria will continue to develop its defence technological and industrial base, relying both on successful start-ups and established industry representatives.

The Brussels forum began with a working session dedicated to strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence capabilities, in the context of preparations for the upcoming Summit in Ankara. Minister Stoyanov stressed the importance of peace and security in the Western Balkans and the strengthening of deterrence and defence in the Black Sea region.

“These regions face the same security risks and threats as other strategic regions of the Alliance, and we have always supported NATO’s continued focus on them,” he noted.

The defence ministers also reviewed Europe’s assumption of a greater role for its own security within NATO, as well as the implementation of a proactive Alliance approach to deterrence and defence. They also discussed nuclear deterrence issues, confirming continued work to strengthen it. The Alliance maintains a secure, effective and reliable nuclear capability aimed at preserving peace, preventing hostile actions and deterring aggression. A few days earlier, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov presented his priorities and those of his cabinet at a press conference at the ministry.

Source: BTA