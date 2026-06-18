БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Will Continue to Fulfil Its Commitments to NATO, Said Defence Minister Stoyanov at a Meeting of Alliance’s Member States

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
EN
Запази
българия продължи изпълнява ангажиментите нато каза министър димитър стоянов среща страните членки
Снимка: BTA

“The new government of Bulgaria will continue to fulfil its commitments to NATO through an active, realistic and constructive approach across all activities and areas of work,” said Minister Dimitar Stoyanov at the meeting of defence ministers of NATO member states in Brussels, according to the press office of the Ministry of Defence on June 18.

Stoyanov emphasised that, against the backdrop of rapidly evolving threats and challenges, NATO will continue to be the main guarantor of our security. The Minister reaffirmed the country’s commitment to implementing the decisions from The Hague. He informed his counterparts about the adopted National Plan to increase defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035, which ensures a stable trajectory of increasing expenditure and acquiring high-tech capabilities.

According to Stoyanov, Bulgaria will strive for the accelerated integration of innovation and emerging technologies into national defence planning, with a focus on modernisation, operational readiness and combat capabilities. “We will continue to develop effective host nation support, including military mobility corridors for the rapid deployment of forces and capabilities. Modern defence and force readiness depend on logistics, infrastructure and, above all, the timely delivery of fuel,” he stated.

In his remarks, Minister Stoyanov also noted that Bulgaria will continue to develop its defence technological and industrial base, relying both on successful start-ups and established industry representatives.

The Brussels forum began with a working session dedicated to strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defence capabilities, in the context of preparations for the upcoming Summit in Ankara. Minister Stoyanov stressed the importance of peace and security in the Western Balkans and the strengthening of deterrence and defence in the Black Sea region.

“These regions face the same security risks and threats as other strategic regions of the Alliance, and we have always supported NATO’s continued focus on them,” he noted.

The defence ministers also reviewed Europe’s assumption of a greater role for its own security within NATO, as well as the implementation of a proactive Alliance approach to deterrence and defence. They also discussed nuclear deterrence issues, confirming continued work to strengthen it. The Alliance maintains a secure, effective and reliable nuclear capability aimed at preserving peace, preventing hostile actions and deterring aggression. A few days earlier, Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov presented his priorities and those of his cabinet at a press conference at the ministry.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна Оряховица (СНИМКИ)
1
Пет непълнолетни момчета пострадаха при катастрофа в Горна...
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в Горна Оряховица (ВИДЕО)
2
Удар в електрически стълб: Вижте момента на катастрофата с деца в...
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са недоволни от цените
3
Започна изкупуването на череши в Кюстендилско, производителите са...
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в Кюстендилско
4
Хванаха 41-годишен шофьор с „книжка от интернет“ в...
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по обществена поръчка в Кърджали
5
Задържаха училищен директор и бизнесмен за злоупотреби по...
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин
6
Кириан Жаке спря Григор Димитров на четвъртфиналите в Дъблин

Най-четени

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
4
Заснеха рядък вид акула гоблин в дълбоките води на Тихия океан
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал Чарлз III
5
Топовни салюти, военен парад и авиошоу за рождения ден на крал...
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо Г. Данов“ за цялостен принос в книжовната литература
6
Посмъртно удостоиха Михаил Белчев с голямата награда „Христо...

More from: Politics

Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion
Parliament Approves at Second Reading the Increase in the Debt Ceiling By Up To €3.8 Billion
PM Radev: North Macedonia’s Leadership Is Acting Against Its Citizens’ Interest in Becoming EU Members PM Radev: North Macedonia’s Leadership Is Acting Against Its Citizens’ Interest in Becoming EU Members
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
PM Rumen Radev: We Will Not Allow Sanctions That Have Negative Impact on the Bulgarian Economy PM Rumen Radev: We Will Not Allow Sanctions That Have Negative Impact on the Bulgarian Economy
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Since 1944, Anti-Bulgarian Propaganda in North Macedonia Has Not Had a Day Off, Says Prof Angel Dimitrov Since 1944, Anti-Bulgarian Propaganda in North Macedonia Has Not Had a Day Off, Says Prof Angel Dimitrov
Чете се за: 07:27 мин.
Bulgarian Lawmakers Freeze Their Salaries At €4,236 Bulgarian Lawmakers Freeze Their Salaries At €4,236
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Bulgaria Opposes Parts of the EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia; Opposition Challenges Government’s Rationale Bulgaria Opposes Parts of the EU’s 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia; Opposition Challenges Government’s Rationale
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.

Водещи новини

Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при катастрофата в Горна Оряховица
Въздушни линейки транспортираха две от децата, пострадали при...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна Проверка разкри 42 неистински удостоверения за строежи във Варна
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
У нас
Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила Сделката между САЩ и Иран: Меморандумът между двете страни влиза в сила
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро Парламентът одобри и на второ четене вдигането на тавана на дълга с до 3,8 млрд. евро
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Няма да допуснем санкции, които рефлектират негативно...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
У нас
Четирима души получиха шанс за живот след донорска ситуация
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
У нас
Одити в БДЖ, НКЖИ и "Български пощи" разпореди министърът...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
1/4 от суровото мляко у нас е с лоша хигиена, започва засилен...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ