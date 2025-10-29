Bulgarian Carrier “GullivAir” Appointed to Operate Air Routes to Pakistan

The government has designated the Bulgarian airline GullivAir Ltd. to operate two air routes connecting Bulgaria with Pakistan.

Under the cabinet’s decision, GullivAir will be authorised to launch regular passenger and mixed (passenger and cargo) services on the routes Sofia–Karachi–Sofia, with four weekly flights, and Sofia–Lahore–Sofia, with three weekly flights.

The flights to Pakistan will commence once the necessary operational permits are obtained from the Pakistani civil aviation authorities.