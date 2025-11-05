БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgarian Embassy in Pristina Assists Injured Bulgarian after Accident

Снимка: The image is illustrative

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria expresses its deep regret regarding the serious incident that occurred on 4 November 2025 in the city of Gjakova, Republic of Kosovo, in which a Bulgarian citizen – an employee of the European Union Office in the country – was severely injured.

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Pristina is maintaining constant contact with the competent authorities of the host country, who have initiated pre-trial proceedings on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the latest information from the Bulgarian Embassy in Pristina, the injured person has been admitted to a medical facility in the capital city, and his condition is currently stable.

Bulgarian diplomatic representatives stand ready to provide the necessary assistance and will visit our compatriot at the earliest opportunity, in accordance with the recommendations of the medical team.

