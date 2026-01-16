БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal

“We must clearly say that the agricultural sector is against this deal,” said Radostina Zhekova, a member of the National Association of Grain Producers, speaking on the programme 'Deniyat Zapochva' (“The Day Begins”) on January 16.

“We are not just expressing solidarity. We will bear an enormous burden from yet another influx of goods produced under regulations that do not meet European standards,” she said.

Asked what kind of burden she meant – on prices, markets, or something else – Zhekova replied:

“Both. Bulgaria, like all other European countries, went through serious stress because of Ukrainian imports. We discussed this for a long time. The European Commission failed to cope with that pressure. Now, after the Mercosur agreement is signed, Europe is about to face a new wave of goods which, first of all, are GMO – we must say that clearly – and secondly, are produced using substances that are not permitted in Europe. In other words, every European consumer should be concerned about what is about to happen.”

