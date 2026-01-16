Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal

“We must clearly say that the agricultural sector is against this deal,” said Radostina Zhekova, a member of the National Association of Grain Producers, speaking on the programme 'Deniyat Zapochva' (“The Day Begins”) on January 16.

“We are not just expressing solidarity. We will bear an enormous burden from yet another influx of goods produced under regulations that do not meet European standards,” she said.

Asked what kind of burden she meant – on prices, markets, or something else – Zhekova replied: