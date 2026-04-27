Bulgarian Investment Agency Presents ‘Investor of the Year’ Awards

The Bulgarian Investment Agency has presented its annual “Investor of the Year” awards.

The winner of the 20th anniversary edition is BTL Industries Bulgaria.

The company is a technological leader in the development, production, sales and servicing of electronic medical equipment. The top prize—the “Golden Bull” statuette—was presented by President Iliana Iotova.

A further four statuettes were awarded in the categories of greenfield investment, business expansion investment, innovative business, and investment in human capital.

The awards of the Ministry of Innovation and Growth have become one of the most prestigious distinctions for implemented investment projects and are now recognised as one of the most significant events in the Bulgarian economy.