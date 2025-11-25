Bulgarian Journalist Vladimir Perev Attacked in Skopje: What are the Motives for the Aggression?

In Skopje, journalist and long-time activist of the Bulgarian community in North Macedonia, Vladimir Perev, was subjected to both verbal and physical assault. Speaking on BNT's morning programme on November 25, Perev said he was unharmed physically, but his dignity was affected.In his words, this was an expected attack and it is a fact.

“For a long time, there has been visible hatred towards anyone involved with the Bulgarian cause in North Macedonia, those expressing their ethnic national identity and attachment to Bulgaria. This is evident everywhere. The hostility is not personal — it stems from politics, which over the past few hundred years has fostered intolerance and, over the last 15 years, has reached its peak, particularly towards Bulgarians in North Macedonia,” Perev said.

He believes there will only be a formal investigation by the authorities in Skopje into this case of aggression:

“But how this will conclude… we have learned from previous cases — the cultural centre in Bitola, the Pendikov case, and others where human rights or organisations with Bulgarian identity were threatened. A serious response is not expected.”

Perev believes the incident will soon be forgotten as new problems and unresolved issues arise in Skopje–Sofia relations:

“This is a matter of interstate relations. The ministries of foreign affairs, the parliaments, the governments — through their official contacts — must be active. One individual cannot achieve anything. We all must work towards a public resolution of the problem.”

The journalist does not know who the attacker is, has never seen him and has no information on whether he is wanted by the authorities in Skopje. According to the 80-year-old Perev, the attack occurred in a shop in the Macedonian capital, where a young man in line made offensive ethnic remarks and struck him in the face.